Walking up stairs daily might have significant benefits for cardiovascular health. Aurora D'Errico Prat/Stocksy Climbing 50 stair steps daily may reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as stroke, blood clots, and heart attacks by as much as 20%, according to a new study.

The study saw these benefits with five flights of stairs a day, comparing them to people who did not climb any stairs daily.

Walking up steps may provide an enhanced form of aerobic exercise in which the body battles gravity to move upward, thus using more muscles and expending more energy. Climbing stairs regularly may significantly reduce your risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease , and of cardiovascular disease (CVD) in general, a new study suggests. The study finds that people who climbed 50 stairs over the course of a day reduced their risk of cardiovascular disease by 20% compared to people who did not climb any stairs daily. While the study focused primarily on atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) — which includes stroke, heart attacks, and blood clots — its conclusions apply to CVD in general, according to its corresponding author. The findings are published in the journal Atherosclerosis.

Stair climbing can protect the heart The authors of the study analyzed data from 458,860 adult participants in the UKBiobank. They collected information regarding the individuals’ stair-climbing, lifestyle, and sociodemographic factors as baseline data and then again five years later. They followed the participants for 12.5 years. They then cross-referenced the participants’ stair-climbing habits with coronary artery disease, ischemic stroke, or acute complications, which they used as markers of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease for this study. The researchers assumed an average staircase to be 10 steps. The researchers tracked the incidence of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease for people climbing their staircases 1–5, 6–10, 11–15, 16–20, and equal to or greater than 21 times a day. Although the greatest protective effect of stair-climbing was associated with people who were not considered at particular CVD risk due to genetics, climbing stairs also offset other participants’ pre-existing CVD risk.

How climbing stairs can benefit heart health The study’s corresponding author, Dr. Lu Qi, director of Tulane University’s Obesity Research Center, spoke to Medical News Today about the various ways climbing stairs may benefit health. “Climbing stairs is a kind of vigorous exercise which has shown benefits on lowering various risk factors for heart disease. [Climbing stairs may help in] lowering body weight, improving metabolic status and inflammation, and reducing other diseases which may increase the risk of heart disease, such as diabetes.”

— Dr. Lu Qi Compared to, say, brisk walking, Dr. Cheng-Han Chen, medical director of the Structural Heart Program at Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, California, who was not involved in the study said, “It’s basically [a]n enhanced form of aerobic exercise because not only do you get the motion — the movement that you get from the walk — you actually engage other muscle groups.” “As you can imagine, walking up stairs is harder exercise than walking on level ground. That’s because not only are you moving your body, you’re moving it against gravity, and you’re basically pushing yourself up and out, right? You’re actually building your muscles in your lower body, but you’re also building muscle in your core, in your lower back,” Dr. Chen explained. “Because [climbing stairs is] harder, you’re doing more exercise, and more exercise is better for you. We think that [climbing] stairs actually gives you three times as much exercise as the same amount of time walking on the ground.”

— Dr. Cheng-Han Chen Dr. Chen suspected that the speed at which one mounts the stairs may matter in that going faster means more of a workout.