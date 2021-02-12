Share on Pinterest 561813089 Michael H/Getty Images

A study in mice found that molnupiravir ( EIDD-2801 ) halted the replication of SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — in grafts of human lung tissue.

The drug also prevented infection when administered 12 hours before exposure to the virus.

Clinical trials of the drug are ongoing to evaluate its safety in humans and whether it can make patients with COVID-19 less infectious.

Previous research suggests that the drug could work against a range of coronaviruses that originate in bats, providing protection in future outbreaks.

A drug called molnupiravir, which scientists originally developed to treat influenza, is showing promise as a treatment for COVID-19.

A study by researchers at the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill, recently published in Nature , found that the drug dramatically reduced the number of virus particles in a mouse model of the disease.

It also protected against infection when given 12 hours before exposure to the virus and every 12 hours thereafter.

Stay informed with live updates on the current COVID-19 outbreak and visit our coronavirus hub for more advice on prevention and treatment.

Phase 2 and phase 3 clinical trials of molnupiravir are already under way, with some results expected as soon as March 2021.

In addition to testing the drug’s safety and efficacy, one of the trials is also investigating its effect on “viral shedding,” which is the amount of virus released into the environment by people who have it. Analyzing this helps determine how likely a person is to transmit the virus.

Remdesivir, which speeds the recovery of adults hospitalized with the illness and which may reduce mortality rates, is currently the only proven antiviral treatment for COVID-19.

One potential advantage of molnupiravir is that patients can take it orally, whereas remdesivir has to be injected. This would make molnupiravir easier to give to lots of people as a preventive, or prophylactic, drug in high risk settings, such as nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Another, more long-term benefit of molnupiravir is that it may be effective against other emerging coronavirus infections that — like SARS-CoV-2 — probably originate in bats.