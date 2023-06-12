Why reduce carb intake during breakfast? According to Dr. Little, he and his team focused on cutting carbs only during breakfast because a full low carb diet is hard to stick with long term. “The overall concept is that breakfast blood sugar spikes are largest after breakfast in type 2 diabetes due to (the) high carb content of the meal and the lingering effects of (the) ‘dawn phenomenon,’ which make glucose intolerance worst in (the) morning for type 2 diabetes,” he told MNT. “If you only adapt the breakfast meal, you avoid the largest spike, and it is easier to stick to over time,” he explained. “We know that post-meal blood sugar spikes are linked to diabetes complications, particularly damage to blood vessels . Avoiding those spikes throughout the day reduces the risk of microvascular complications such as retinopathy and high blood pressure,” Dr. Little added.

Carbs at breakfast impact the whole day At the end of the study, scientists also found the blood sugar levels of those in the low carb group did not vary widely throughout the day, suggesting a low carb breakfast helps stabilize blood sugar levels throughout the day. And they noticed participants who consumed a low carb breakfast self-reported eating fewer carbohydrates at lunch and during the rest of the day. This, the researchers said, suggests a breakfast higher in fat and protein can also impact eating habits throughout the day. After reading this study, Dr. Daniel Pompa, cellular health expert, author of the “Cellular Healing Diet”, and host of a weekly Cellular Healing TV podcast and YouTube show, told Medical News Today that the results of this study come as no surprise as excess sugar and carbohydrate intake are important factors in type 2 diabetes. “By consuming fewer carbohydrates with breakfast, we aren’t introducing even more sugar into the body, so controlling blood glucose levels is more manageable,” he explained. “What I am saying is that type 2 diabetes isn’t a life sentence if the proper lifestyle modifications are implemented,” he said. Dr. Little said these findings may help doctors consider recommending a low-carbohydrate breakfast to people with type 2 diabetes. “Scrambled eggs, egg omelet, or non-sweetened full-fat Greek yogurt are all great options,” he said.

Comparing low carb to high carb meals For this study, Jonathan Little, PhD, professor at the Centre for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management, professor in the School of Health and Exercise Sciences at The University of British Columbia, and lead author of this study, and his team enrolled 121 participants and split them into two groups. Over a 12-week period, one group ate a low carb breakfast containing about eight grams of carbs, 25 grams of protein, and 37 grams of fat. The other group ate a higher-carb breakfast of about 56 grams of carbs, 20 grams of protein, and 15 grams of fat. All breakfast options in both groups were about 450 calories. Upon analysis, the research team found study participants in the low carb breakfast group experienced an improvement in their HbA1C, a key measure of average blood glucose control. However, they also found that the improvement was no better than that of the control group who were not following a low carb regime. “We expected blood sugar level reductions in the low-carbohydrate group. Our main objective was to see reductions in A1C — average blood sugar levels over the past three months — which happened in the low-carbohydrate group (-0.3%), but was not significant when compared to the control group,” Dr. Little said. Additionally, some low carb participants were able to reduce their glucose-lowering medications. “It was not one of the outcomes, and we cannot fully attribute medication reduction to the intervention, but surprisingly eight people in the low-carbohydrate group reduced medication,” Dr. Little added.