. A new study suggests that heavy diet soda consumption may promote metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) onset by increasing body mass index (BMI).

Prior studies suggest that diet soda consumption is linked to higher BMI and blood pressure.

Health experts agree that diet sodas may promote weight gain and liver disease.

Excessive intake of artificial sweeteners found in diet sodas may also raise the risk of type 2 diabetes. Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) is one of the most prevalent liver diseases. Current estimates suggest MASLD affects up to 46% of the world’s population . MASLD was formerly called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and renamed in June 2023 . The disease, marked by excess fat accumulation in the liver, has no initial symptoms. It can progress to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a more serious condition that can lead to liver scarring and cirrhosis. Currently, no medication has been approved to treat this form of liver disease. Doctors recommend exercise and dietary changes to help reduce body fat in preventing or reversing MASLD. Health experts have long considered that soda consumption may increase MASLD risk by inducing insulin resistance and inflammation in the liver. While diet sodas often tout claims like “zero sugar” and “zero calories,” these are not considered healthful beverages by experts. Now, a research team set out to find an association between heavy consumption of diet soda and MASLD risk. Their work, recently published in BMC Public Health , suggests a strong correlation between diet sodas and this form of liver disease. “To the best of our knowledge, this is the first study to explore the association between diet soda consumption and MASLD in a nationally representative sample, and our findings can provide valuable dietary recommendations for the prevention and treatment of MASLD,” the study authors wrote.

Can diet soda cause liver problems? Prior research has suggested that artificial sweeteners may promote insulin resistance and glucose intolerance by disrupting intestinal microbiota. Both reactions are closely related to the development of MASLD. Medical News Today discussed this study with Dr. Menka Gupta of Nutranourish, a functional medicine provider. She was not involved in the present research. Dr. Gupta hypothesized that artificial sweeteners may affect the liver via the gut-brain axis. She explained to MNT: “The gut-brain axis involves bidirectional communication between the gastrointestinal tract and the central nervous system. Artificial sweeteners in diet soft drinks can impact the gut microbiota composition, which in turn can impact this axis. This can influence metabolic processes and potentially contribute to liver-related conditions.”

Diet soda intake higher among people with liver disease To find the connection between diet sodas and MASLD, the present study’s authors analyzed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) . The United States’ National Center for Health Statistics sponsors this program to evaluate the health and nutritional conditions of the American population. Detailed records of diet soda consumption were only available during the 2003–2006 dietary interviews. The study authors examined information on a total of 2,378 participants. The final study assessment categorized 1,089 people with MASLD and 1,289 with no MASLD. The NHANES database had no data on liver transient elastography, so the Fatty Liver Index (FLI) was used to determine MASLD status. Responses to the food frequency questionnaire informed the assessment of diet soda consumption frequency. The answers to the question “How often do you drink diet soft drinks?” included: never

rarely

sometimes

always The researchers adjusted their results for confounding variables among participants, including: age

gender

ethnicity

smoking status

average daily physical activity

carbohydrate intake

hypertension

diabetes Males made up 54.6% of the MASLD group, and the MASLD group’s diet soft drink intake was dramatically higher than the non-MASLD counterparts’ reported consumption. Hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and diabetes were also significantly more prevalent among the MASLD population than in the non-MASLD group.

What’s the link between BMI and liver disease? Dr. Gupta shared: “The inclusion of mediation analysis to explore the potential mediating role of BMI provides insights into the mechanisms underlying the association between diet soft drink consumption and MASLD.” The study’s authors also tested their hypothesis that BMI may be a mediating factor in MASLD. After accounting for age, gender, race, dietary factors, and cardiometabolic conditions, the team found that diet soda consumption “was positively associated with the occurrence of MASLD.” The scientists also noticed a positive correlation between BMI and MASLD. “It was estimated that 84.7% of the total association between diet soft drink consumption and MASLD was mediated by BMI,” the researchers reported.