“Sweetness should be consumed in moderation, regardless of the calories,” caution researchers, as a new study reveals the impact of consuming artificial sweeteners on metabolism and glucose control.

Share on Pinterest New research suggests that artificial sweeteners also have metabolic effects.

Lately, we have been hearing a lot in the media about the dangers of sugar consumption. Added sugar raises the risk of obesity, cardiovascular disease, and type 2 diabetes, not to mention having an addictive effect on the brain.



Therefore, in an attempt to avoid sugar, many people have turned to low calorie sweeteners instead. Artificial sweeteners provide the sweet taste with none of the side effects, so it appears to be a welcome and healthful “trick.”



So, many people have bought into the idea that, according to some estimates, about a quarter of children in the United States, and more than 40% of adults, are currently consuming low calorie sweeteners.



But, are artificial sweeteners as harmless as people seem to think? Research from a few years ago suggested that artificial sweeteners can still promote diabetes and obesity. And now, a new study adds to the evidence that sweeteners may have undeniable metabolic effects.



In fact, the latest study suggests that merely tasting something sweet could alter our metabolism and glucose control.



M. Yanina Pepino, a professor of food science and human nutrition at the University of Illinois in Chicago, is the lead author of the new paper, which appears in the journal Nutrients.



The hypothesis that Prof. Pepino and her colleagues set out to test was that sucralose, or the artificial sweetener found in low calorie sweeteners, would affect the metabolic response of people of moderate weight and that of those living with obesity differently.

