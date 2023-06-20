Share on Pinterest Experts say it’s important to approach a new exercise program with some caution. /Getty Images Jan Hakan Dahlstrom/Getty Images Researchers are reporting that exercise may induce a stroke in people with blocked arteries.

Experts say the study is interesting but note the research is based on a computer model.

They add that exercise is still beneficial to most people who don’t have blocked arteries. It turns out that the warnings that usually accompany new exercise programs about consulting with a doctor before starting are there for a reason. A study published today in the journal Physics of Fluids says exercise can induce a stroke in someone with blocked arteries. Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur report that an elevated heart rate that typically accompanies exercise can induce a stroke in people with highly blocked carotid arteries. The scientists also said in a statement that for healthy people and those with only slightly blocked arteries, exercise is still beneficial for maintaining healthy blood flow.

The dangers of blocked arteries Carotid arteries located on both sides of the neck supply blood to the brain and facial tissues. Fat, cholesterol, and other particles building up inside the inner carotid walls can form a plaque that narrows the artery. That narrowing is called stenosis, which is dangerous because it limits blood flow – and oxygen – to the brain and can cause a stroke. It also can be difficult to detect early in its development. The elevated heart rate that comes with exercise in a healthy person stabilizes the drag force exerted on the vessel wall, reducing the risk of stenosis. However, the effect can be different for people already experiencing stenosis, the authors of the study said.

Details from the exercise and stroke study The research team used a computer model to simulate blood flow in carotid arteries at three stages of stenosis: without blockage, with a mild 30% blockage, and with a moderate 50% blockage. They then compared those to the effect of an exercise-induced heart rate of 140 beats per minute as well as resting heart rates of 67 and 100 bpm. As they expected, the exercise condition improved the health of the stimulated carotid for healthy and mild cases. But the results for the moderate blockage were concerning, they said. “Intense exercise shows adverse effects on patients with moderate or higher stenosis levels,” said Somnath Roy, a study author and an associate professor in mechanical engineering, in the statement. “It substantially increases the shear stress at the stenosis zone, which may cause the stenosis to rupture. This ruptured plaque may then flow to the brain and its blood supply, causing ischemic stroke.” The team also said an elevated heart rate could increase the likelihood of another stenosis forming.

Reaction to the stroke and exercise research Dr. Adi Iyer, a neurosurgeon and interventional neuroradiologist, at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in California, told Medical News Today that doctors have long known higher resting heart rate is correlated with a high stroke risk in people with high blood pressure. However, Iyer said the study’s proposed association with exercise-induced increased heart rate and stroke in people with moderate or severe carotid stenosis is new “and still remains unclear.” “This study was done using computer modeling, which doesn’t exactly translate to true human physiology,” Iyer said. “For example, in humans, the brain has a system of collateral circulation called the circle of Willis , which connects the arteries from the left to right and front to back of the brain. The patency of these collaterals as well as numerous other factors will ultimately determine the stroke risk for real patients.” Iyer noted that the most common signs of a narrowed carotid artery can be “transient weakness or numbness on one side of the face or body, or even temporary vision loss from one eye.” “When there is a moderate or severe blockage in the carotid artery, patients should seek physicians’ recommendations on lifestyle modifications including exercise regimens,” Iyer said. “Patients should seek surgical consultations as we now have numerous highly effective and minimally invasive options to open up blocked carotid arteries for patients.” Ryan Glatt is a certified personal trainer, senior brain health coach, and director of the FitBrain Program at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Santa Monica, California. He told Medical News Today the study doesn’t account for other factors that can contribute to strokes. “Inflammation and immune function may play a role in the modulation of weight and metabolism, but it is unclear if this is a causal relationship or correlation,” Glatt said. “The limitations to these findings are that there are many inflammatory biomarkers and myokines that can be measured, so it is very difficult to get a complete picture of how they all play a role.” Glatt added that his biggest takeaway from the study is “exercise can yield anti-inflammatory effects through the up regulation of anti-inflammatory biomarkers and the decrease of pro-inflammatory biomarkers.” Glatt recommended that people starting a new exercise program “should seek to increase their frequency of exercise.” “Individuals could also experiment with low, moderate and high intensities of exercise, as there may be unique effects of different intensities on inflammatory biomarkers,” he added.