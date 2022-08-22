Share on Pinterest Scientists are turning to gut bacteria to help prevent and reverse food allergies. Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images

A lack of certain beneficial bacteria in the gut microbiome has been linked to food allergies of all kinds, from mild to life threatening.

Researchers at the University of Chicago have announced research that reports a new, easily digestible means of restoring microbiome function.

Their studies in mice have shown that their solution prevents food allergies, and stops existing ones, including peanut allergies.

According to the Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) organization, food allergies affect some 32 million Americans, including one out of every 13 children.

For some people, food allergies are a frustrating inconvenience. For others, however, food allergies can be life threatening. FARE reports that every three minutes, a food allergy prompts an emergency room visit.

Food allergies may trigger harmless symptoms: itching, hives, swollen lips, face, or tongue, wheezing, or an upset stomach. They may also induce a contraction of one’s airways, causing an inability to breathe. The most life threatening allergic reactions involve anaphylaxis, where a person may lose consciousness and exhibit dangerously low blood pressure. When anaphylaxis is left untreated, coma or even death can occur.

Recent research suggests that one’s gut bacteria — the microbiome — may play a role in food allergies. When gut bacteria are out of balance — a state called “dysbiosis” — important microbes may become depleted.

Speaking on the NPR Shots podcast, Dr. Rosamond Rhodes, professor of medical education and director of bioethics education at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, said that research on the microbiome had shown humans that they live with millions of bacteria, and “that we’re not just us by ourselves, but we’re a combination of us and them.”

One such microbe, Clostridia, has been implicated in food allergies. The bacteria are also linked to inflammatory bowel disease and other conditions.

Clostridia produces the metabolite butyrate , which helps keep the microbiome in balance by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria. It also helps protect the integrity of the walls lining the gut to keep food from leaking out and potentially causing an allergic reaction in the intestinal mucosa .

Attempts to restore Clostridia to the microbiome orally or via fecal implants have not worked out, so a team of researchers from the University of Chicago, in Illinois, decided to try to introduce butyrate itself into the gut.

The researchers report that ingested butyrate prevented food allergies in mice, and even stopped pre-existing allergies.

The researchers presented their research at an American Chemical Association (ACS) meeting on Sunday, August 21.

First study author and ACS presenter Dr. Shijie Cao told Medical News Today:

“Instead of delivering the active bacteria which is far away from straightforward, we are delivering their metabolites directly, and showed the effectiveness in treating food allergies when delivered to the distal [outer reaches of the] gut.”