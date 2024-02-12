How is pancreatic cancer diagnosed and treated? The pancreas is situated behind the stomach in the upper left portion of the abdomen. As part of the digestive system, the pancreas creates enzymes used to break down food and also makes insulin to help keep a person’s blood sugar levels steady. Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma forms in the cells that line the ducts of the pancreas. Pancreatic cancer is one of the hardest to find in its early stages because most people will not have any symptoms and tumors are hard to detect because of where the pancreas is located. Pancreatic cancer treatment depends on what stage the cancer is caught. If the cancer has not spread to other areas of the body, surgery may be possible. In its later stages, past studies show traditional cancer treatments do not help with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, resulting in the need for new therapies .

How do KRAS mutations affect cancer? According to Dr. Zhao, the Kirsten Rat Sarcoma Viral Oncogene Homolog (KRAS) gene was initially isolated from cancer cell lines more than 30 years ago. In healthy environments, the KRAS gene plays an important role in cell growth and turnover. However, if the KRAS gene becomes mutated it may start causing cancer cells to grow and spread. “The protein it encoded is a GTPase , which has enzymatic activity to convert GTP to GDP and induce the downstream signaling transduction,” she explained. “The KRAS gene is the most mutated oncogene in cancer causing activation of the signaling pathways to promote cancer cell growth and suppress cancer immunity,” Dr. Zhao noted. In addition to pancreatic cancer, previous studies have also found KRAS mutations in: colorectal cancer

lung cancer

breast cancer

KRAS mutations in pancreatic cancer For this study, Dr. Zhao and her team analyzed data from 803 people with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The researchers found that study participants with KRAS wildtype and KRAS G12R mutations had better survival than those with KRAS G12D or KRAS Q61 mutations. Additionally, the scientists found that KRAS G12D mutations were correlated with metastatic disease and KRAS G12R mutations were common in well- to moderately-differentiated tumors. “The results are not surprising,” Dr. Zhao said. “They are consistent with the findings in other types of cancer and the biochemical features of different KRAS mutation subtypes.” “KRAS G12R is most prevalent in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (~15%) but rare in other cancers (~1%),” she continued. “It is known that KRAS G12R mutation has difficulty growing cancer in conventional mouse models. It was reported that the KRAS G12R mutant has different downstream signaling pathways and the KRAS Q61 mutant was more oncogenic in laboratory research. This study is one of the first and largest studies in pancreatic cancer patients to elucidate the molecular and clinical features of KRAS-mutated pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.” — Dr. Dan Zhao, co-lead study author

Current therapies targeting KRAS mutations Dr. Zhao said that targeting KRAS has been challenging until the recent discovery of the KRAS G12C inhibitor . “Currently, two KRAS G12C inhibitors — Sotorasib and Adagrasib — have been approved by the U.S. FDA for lung cancer treatment, but not in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma yet,” she added. In addition to this study, Dr. Zhao is the principal investigator of a clinical trial that she said could provide more information on the safety and efficacy of Adagrasib monotherapy in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. “I hope the results of this trial can help the development of KRAS-targeted therapy and guide future combination therapy strategies for targeting KRAS,” she added.