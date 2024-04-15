Share on Pinterest Drugs like Ozempic were not associated with any significant increase in thyroid cancer risk in a recent study from researchers in Sweden. Image credit: NurPhoto/Getty Images. Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists are a class of drugs used to control blood glucose (sugar) levels in people with type 2 diabetes.

Doctors also prescribe them for people with obesity or overweight with related health conditions, to help them lose weight.

Early studies suggested that GLP-1 receptor agonists might increase the risk of thyroid cancer.

Now, a large-scale Scandinavian study has found no significant increase in thyroid cancer risk in those taking GLP-1 receptor agonists compared with those on other treatments for type 2 diabetes. Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1) agonists are an effective treatment for controlling blood glucose levels in people with type 2 diabetes, particularly those who do not respond, or stop responding to, first-line treatments, such as metformin . There are many versions of GLP-1 drugs, including: liraglutide (Victoza), which people inject daily

(Victoza), which people inject daily semaglutide (Rybelsus), an oral tablet which people take once daily

dulaglutide (Trulicity), which people inject once a week

(Trulicity), which people inject once a week semaglutide (Ozempic/ Wegovy), which people inject once a week

exenatide (Bydureon), which people inject once a week. They work by increasing the release of insulin — the hormone that controls blood glucose by moving it into cells — and suppressing the release of glucagon, which releases glucose from the liver into the blood. GLP-1 agonists also improve insulin sensitivity, slow gastric emptying and increase feelings of fullness after eating.

GLP-1 drugs not linked to thyroid cancer risk in significant way This large cohort study used data on more than 145,000 people treated with GLP-1 agonists, and almost 292,000 people treated with DPP4 inhibitors from Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The GLP-1 agonists used were liraglutide (57.3%), followed by semaglutide (32.9%), dulaglutide (4.9%), exenatide (4.1%), and lixisenatide (0.9%). The researchers followed up participants after a mean of 3.9 years for the GLP-1 group and 5.4 years for the DPP4 group. They identified cases of thyroid cancer from nationwide cancer registers. In the GLP-1 group, 76 of 145, 410 people developed thyroid cancer, and in the DPP4 group, 184 of 291, 667 developed the disease. From these data, the researchers worked out that the relative risk was increased by no more than 31% for those on GLP-1 agonists. Mir Ali, MD, bariatric surgeon and medical director of MemorialCare Surgical Weight Loss Center at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, CA, not involved in this research, explained what this means for people taking GLP-agonists. He told Medical News Today that: “The meaning of relative risk is the risk compared to someone not taking the medication — 31% is very low and indicates that the risk of developing thyroid cancer due to this medication is relatively low.” Nevertheless, “[c]aution still needs to be taken in patients who fall into the category of hereditary thyroid cancers — like multiple endocrine neoplasia syndromes,” he added.