Finding the bacteria For this study, Dr. Federico Rey, associate professor of bacteriology at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and senior author of this study, and his team performed fecal transplants on mice. They transferred gut microbes from mature mice to mice born with microbe-free digestive tracts. This also caused the artery health of the mature mice to be expressed in the microbe-free mice. Upon analysis, scientists found the mice who received microbes from donors with plaque-filled arteries and high levels of uric acid developed these same conditions. Similarly, mice who received microbes from donors with clearer blood vessels and less uric acid established the same features. From there, the researchers were able to identify the specific microbes associated with health outcomes in the mice. Scientists were able to pinpoint a cluster of genes found across different types of bacteria needed to break down purines and uric acid in the intestine. Researchers reported when the purine-lowering microbes used the uric acid in the intestines for their own needs, there was then less uric acid present in the blood of mice in the model. “The findings from our study point to gut bacteria as potentially important contributors to uric acid levels,” Dr. Rey explained. “These findings also have implications for understanding how microbes make a living in the gut. Our results show that uric acid is a [nutrient] — a source of carbon, energy, potentially nitrogen — for a lot of bacteria in conditions when there is no oxygen . We are interested in learning whether there are components of our diets that promote these organisms,” he added.

Lining the gut microbiome and heart disease This is not the first time the gut microbiome has been linked to heart disease. Previous research says the healthiness of gut microbiota has an impact on the development of cardiovascular disease in general. Other studies have found a link between specific conditions, including coronary heart disease , stroke , hypertension , and atherosclerosis . According to Dr. Rey, he and his team pursued this research as they were interested in learning more about how the gut microbiome impacts cardiovascular disease. “In the context of these studies, we found associations between gut bacteria and uric acid levels and between this compound and markers of disease progression both in mice and humans. Others have observed associations between uric acid and cardiovascular disease,” he told Medical News Today. “The unexpected finding was that uric acid variation was associated with gut bacteria,” Dr. Rey continued. “ By using animals grown in a highly controlled environment, we were able to show that gut microbes influence the abundance of uric acid in the host. This was a novel finding and motivated us to try to identify the bacteria and bacterial genes responsible for this effect.”