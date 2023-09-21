Doubled cancer odds with PFAS exposure Dr. Aung and his team analyzed data from blood and urine samples of men and women in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). They used two datasets. The first looked at concentrations of PFAS in over 16,000 individuals, while the second examined levels of phenols/parabens in over 10,000 individuals. They used extracted concentrations of seven of PFAS and 12 types of phenols/ parabens , plus self-reported diagnoses of thyroid, breast, ovarian, uterine, and prostate cancers and melanoma. Upon analysis, scientists found women with high exposure to PFDE — a type of PFAS — had twice the odds of a melanoma diagnosis. And women with increased exposure to two other PFAS compounds — PFNA and PFUA — had almost double the likelihood of having a diagnosis of melanoma. Researchers also discovered a link between PFNA and a prior diagnosis of uterine cancer. And women with high exposure to phenols like BPA increased their chances of receiving an ovarian cancer diagnosis. “Based on previous experimental studies, we hypothesized that PFAS would be associated with some cancers. These findings can strengthen clinicians’ knowledge of environmental risk factors for cancer when they communicate with patients.”

— Dr. Max T. Aung

Racial differences in forever chemical exposure The study also observed some racial differences when it came to “forever chemical” exposure and cancer risk. For instance, associations between various PFAS and ovarian and uterine cancers were observed only among white women. However, associations between a PFAS called MPAH and a phenol called BPF and breast cancer were observed only among non-white women. “There is some evidence indicating that exposure to PFAS and phenols may be higher in certain racial groups based on sources of exposure such as food packaging, personal care products, and proximity to contaminated drinking water,” Dr. Aung said. “Future directions in my research will involve deepening knowledge of biological mechanisms linking PFAS and phenols to cancer outcomes. We will be exploring various biomarkers in future studies to better understand mechanisms of exposure to these exposures,” he added.