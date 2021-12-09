Share on Pinterest Experts are calling for healthcare professionals to urgently improve HIV prevention among transgender individuals. Nolwen Cifuentes/Getty Images

A new study finds that HIV infections disproportionately affect transgender individuals.

“Marginalization, discrimination, and stigma” are blamed for the high rate of infections.

While effective HIV prevention is generally available, healthcare systems inhospitable to trans people inhibit access.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, medications are highly effective at preventing new HIV infections. When taken as prescribed, PrEP reduces the chances of acquiring HIV from sex by roughly 99% and injection drug use by at least 74%.

A new global meta-study by researchers from Maastricht University in the Netherlands finds that, despite the availability of PrEP, trans individuals are still acquiring HIV infections at a high rate.

The study finds that transfeminine people are 66 times more likely than other people over the age of 15 to be HIV-positive, with transmasculine people 6.8 times as likely.

The meta-study analyzed data from 98 existing studies conducted in 34 nations from January 2000 to January 2019. It concluded that 19.9% of trans feminine individuals were HIV positive, as were 2.56% of transmasculine people.

First author of the study, Dr. Sarah E. Stutterheim of Maastricht University, explained to Medical News Today,

“Trans individuals have a higher likelihood of acquiring HIV because they hold a particularly vulnerable position in society as a result of marginalization, discrimination, and stigma.”

Such factors, said Dr. Stutterheim, stand in the way of delivering the benefits of PrEP to this community:

“We need to better tailor HIV prevention to the needs of trans individuals and make PrEP available for trans people. Also, we need to address structural factors that make trans folks more vulnerable, such as discrimination, judgment in healthcare settings, and a lack of legal recognition.”

The researchers also found that the burden of HIV infections among trans people varies worldwide.

For example, the highest odds of HIV infections among transfeminine individuals were seen in sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America. The authors write this finding “may point to greater disapproval of gender fluidity and the accompanying marginalization that puts transgender individuals more at risk for HIV in these regions.”