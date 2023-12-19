Share on Pinterest Researchers are looking for more effective ways to deliver a potential therapy against neuroinflammation to the brain. Image credit: Maskot/Getty Images. Small interfering RNAs can silence the machinery that translates certain mRNAs, meaning they can also be used to stop the production of some proteins.

Researchers have looked at the possibility of reducing neuroinflammation — inflammation in the brain — by stopping the translation of a particular protein known to play a key role.

The delivery system they developed for it could be used in future research looking at knocking out certain genes in microglia. Small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) target the process by which mRNAs are translated into proteins. mRNA is involved in the translation of DNA, and codes for the proteins that the body needs to make. One limitation in drug development is that many drugs only travel through the bloodstream, meaning it is difficult to get them to the brain, due to the blood-brain barrier . This can make treating neurological conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease, difficult.

Brain inflammation in Alzheimer’s disease Despite the fact that Alzheimer’s disease is becoming an increasingly prevalent condition, there are still no effective treatments for it. This year saw the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approve the drug aducanumab, which targets beta-amyloid — a key marker of dementia — despite a lack of evidence for its efficacy. While beta-amyloid remains the primary target for many researchers, there are other potential drug targets that researchers are considering. Previous research has shown that inflammation is a hallmark of neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. Many studies have linked the neuroinflammation seen in Alzheimer’s disease to a transcription factor — a protein that turns genes on and off — called PU.1. In fact, many of the areas of the genome associated with variants that can affect risk of Alzheimer’s disease code for genes regulated by PU.1. It is largely expressed in the microglia, immune cells that exist in the brain, and regulates the expression of genes essential for microglia function.

Reducing inflammation in the brain Now, a team of researchers has developed a drug using siRNA that interrupts PU.1, in an attempt to reduce inflammation in microglial cells. The results of their study appear in Advanced Materials, along with discussion about how they developed a new delivery mechanism to get the siRNA into the microglial cells. In this study, researchers from MIT who have previously shown that inflammation can be decreased by inhibiting the PU.1 protein, showed that siRNA delivered to the microglia could reduce PU.1 expression. One of the lead authors, Dr. Owen Fenton, assistant professor in the Eshelman School of Pharmacy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill told Medical News Today: “We target the inflammation of the brain (neuroinflammation) as it is a well-known hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. Neuroinflammation can further be seen in virtually all neurodegenerative diseases. The immune system of the brain, mainly composed of microglia, becomes activated as neurons start dying and as pathological aggregates — such as [beta-amyloid] plaques or prions — spread throughout the diseased brain.“ “A persistent state of neuroinflammation can in the long-term cause damage to brain cells. By reducing neuroinflammation, we seek to stop the disease from progressing and also give the brain a chance to recover from the initial cause of the disease and, ultimately, to bring the patient back to normalcy,” he further explained.