New research shows that insulin can be stored unrefrigerated for months without losing its potency .

. Guidelines already show that insulin can be stored at room temperature, but the new data goes in-depth on specific temperature ranges .

. For best results, insulin should be kept out of direct light and not allowed to get too cold (below freezing) or too hot (above 25°C, or 77°F). New research shows that insulin can retain its potency for months when stored at room temperature – findings that could be a game-changer for people with type 1 diabetes who are unable to refrigerate their insulin reliably. A review recently published by the Cochrane Collaboration analyzed the effects of different temperatures on insulin, finding that unopened containers of certain types of human insulin could be stored at temperatures of up to 25°C, or 77°F, for up to six months, without losing a significant amount of potency. Research leader Dr. Bernd Richter from the Institute of General Practice, Medical Faculty of the Heinrich-Heine-University in Düsseldorf, Germany, told Medical News Today that the findings help clarify some of the guidance surrounding the storage of insulin and could be a boon to people without access to refrigeration.

Guidelines on insulin storage can be confusing Richter points out that current guidelines state that insulin can be stored at room temperature, but this guidance can be confusing, as “room temperature” can mean different things to different people in different regions. For instance, a person living in a cold weather climate versus a person living in an equatorial region. “It seems official regulations focus western-style living conditions, where room temperature would not pose a problem,” Dr. Richter explained. “Moreover, sound guidance on extreme conditions that many people with diabetes may face are completely lacking. What surprised us was that we could find only one small, older clinical study investigating higher temperatures, which seems odd given that millions of people with diabetes need this kind of information,” he added.

Insulin storage without the fridge The data has implications not just for people without refrigerators but also for those whose refrigerators might not be reliable. Richter notes that pockets of some fridges actually get too cold, below the freezing mark, which affects the potency of any insulin stored within. If insulin is stored outside of a refrigerator, there are a few steps that can be taken to preserve its potency. Richter says it should be kept out of direct light and not allowed to get too hot or too cold. “[Insulin] should be kept in dark, protected areas if rooms are available, or in simple cooling devices such as clay pots.”

— Dr. Bernd Richter “In normal circumstances, unopened insulin should be kept at around 4°C (39°F) in fridges, and in-use insulin at room temperature. However, our review provided new data for people living under difficult conditions, meaning that insulin could be used for prolonged periods of time and higher temperatures without a significant loss of activity,” said Richter. He said that the findings have brought up new questions that could be the focus of future research – for instance, studying the effects not just of temperature but also motion. “For example, people using insulin pumps wear them close to their body, which leads to a higher temperature, and they’re more or less continuously moving,” he explained. “We also need data on people living in cold climate conditions finding ways to protect insulin from freezing.” Richter concluded that the research also highlights the importance of finding data for other temperature-sensitive compounds and drugs, such as antirheumatic medications. “People in difficult living conditions, such as those lacking access to healthcare, or those affected by climate crises or living in war-torn areas, urgently need this information,” he said.