In this feature, we hear from two United Kingdom-based researchers whose work focuses on obesity and metabolism: Dr. Petra Hanson and Dr. Thomas M. Barber. They discuss the microbiome, the marketing hype behind probiotics, and the future direction of research.

Dr. Hanson and Dr. Barber work at Warwick Medical School and the University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire National Health Service (NHS) Trust. They are both members of the Warwick Obesity Network.

Browsing the shelves of many shops these days reveals a growing consumer infatuation with probiotics that has moved well beyond yogurt. Probiotics are in scores of supplements. They infuse shampoo, toothpaste, skin care products, and snacks for both humans and pets. They are even a feature of some anti-allergy mattresses.

The probiotic buzz stems from the growing scientific attention to and recognition of the importance of our gut microbiome — the collection of bacteria that lives in our large intestine.

Researchers are examining the gut microbiome for its potential to benefit countless aspects of both physical and mental health. This potential generates excitement about the prospect of improving our health — and, possibly, stemming the obesity epidemic — by improving our gut bacteria.

Such are the possibilities that researchers at the University of Warwick have concluded that the medical community should consider the gut microbiome almost like an organ in its own right.

As with other organs, the gut microbiome has the capacity to make us unwell if we do not properly nurture it. Conversely, it holds the power to promote health and well-being if we take care of it correctly.

“We know that the human microbiome is crucial in healthy physiological processes. Our research shows that it plays many and varied roles — for example, in the normal development of the immune system, in the mediation of inflammatory pathways and metabolic processes, and in the regulation of appetite.”



– Dr. Hanson

A recent high profile and high quality study in Nature Medicine , for example, documents new, significant connections between health and gut biomes, linking certain microbes to healthy and unhealthy outcomes.

Some bacterial species appear to be linked to a lower appetite, lower body weight, and reduced overall inflammatory status. Recent research from Warwick Medical School has shown that other bacterial species are associated with an unfavorable metabolic status. Moreover, scientists have recently linked a certain microbiome pattern to more healthy aging.

To date, we have identified only about 1,000 of what we believe are likely to be millions of microorganisms in the human body.

By the age of 3 years, the gut microbiota is established, but we know that various factors can change its diversity and development. These factors include host genetics, diet, age, mode of birth, and antibiotics, as well as probiotics, fecal microbiota transplants, and prebiotics.

“So far, data from human-based studies are mainly observational in nature. We still lack enough evidence to say that healthier, more diverse microbiomes cause greater metabolic health; we can only say that these microbiomes are associated with better outcomes. This is a very different standard.”



– Dr. Barber

Amid greater scientific inquiry and growing public interest, marketers sell a lot of products on the back of unproven promises. To cut through the clutter of advertising claims and analyze the benefits of the array of items on the shelves, we need to distinguish between fads and facts. Here, we give our verdict on what the latest science tells us.