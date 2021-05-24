In this feature, we hear from two United Kingdom-based researchers whose work focuses on obesity and metabolism: Dr. Petra Hanson and Dr. Thomas M. Barber. They discuss the microbiome, the marketing hype behind probiotics, and the future direction of research.
Dr. Hanson and Dr. Barber work at Warwick Medical School and the University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire National Health Service (NHS) Trust. They are both members of the Warwick Obesity Network.
Browsing the shelves of many shops these days reveals a growing consumer infatuation with probiotics that has moved well beyond yogurt. Probiotics are in scores of supplements. They infuse shampoo, toothpaste, skin care products, and snacks for both humans and pets. They are even a feature of some anti-allergy mattresses.
The probiotic buzz stems from the growing scientific attention to and recognition of the importance of our gut microbiome — the collection of bacteria that lives in our large intestine.
Researchers are examining the gut microbiome for its potential to benefit countless aspects of both physical and mental health. This potential generates excitement about the prospect of improving our health — and, possibly, stemming the obesity epidemic — by improving our gut bacteria.
Such are the possibilities that researchers at the University of Warwick have
As with other organs, the gut microbiome has the capacity to make us unwell if we do not properly nurture it. Conversely, it holds the power to promote health and well-being if we take care of it correctly.
“We know that the human microbiome is crucial in healthy physiological processes. Our research shows that it plays many and varied roles — for example, in the normal development of the immune system, in the mediation of inflammatory pathways and metabolic processes, and in the regulation of appetite.”
– Dr. Hanson
A recent high profile and high quality study in
Some bacterial species appear to be linked to a lower appetite, lower body weight, and reduced overall inflammatory status. Recent research from Warwick Medical School has shown that other bacterial species are associated with an unfavorable metabolic status. Moreover, scientists
To date, we have identified only about 1,000 of what we believe are likely to be millions of microorganisms in the human body.
By the age of 3 years, the gut microbiota is established, but we know that various factors can change its diversity and development. These factors include host genetics, diet, age, mode of birth, and antibiotics, as well as probiotics, fecal microbiota transplants, and prebiotics.
“So far, data from human-based studies are mainly observational in nature. We still lack enough evidence to say that healthier, more diverse microbiomes cause greater metabolic health; we can only say that these microbiomes are associated with better outcomes. This is a very different standard.”
– Dr. Barber
Amid greater scientific inquiry and growing public interest, marketers sell a lot of products on the back of unproven promises. To cut through the clutter of advertising claims and analyze the benefits of the array of items on the shelves, we need to distinguish between fads and facts. Here, we give our verdict on what the latest science tells us.
Scientists
Despite the popularity of probiotics in recent years, there is insufficient evidence about the benefits of probiotics and their safety, including the possible side effects.
Such transplants
These procedures are
Plant-based foods are a
- They resist absorption in the digestive tract.
- The microbiome can ferment them.
- They can have a positive health effect through either direct or indirect action of the microbiome.
Dietary fiber, predominantly from plant-based foods, is the main source of prebiotics. People can classify dietary fiber as one of two types: soluble, which helps lower cholesterol and glucose levels, or insoluble, which promotes the movement of material through the digestive system.
The primary sources of soluble fiber are fruits and vegetables. Although cereals and whole grain products provide insoluble fiber, most high fiber foods contain both kinds of fiber.
The
These findings suggest that most of us should increase our dietary fiber intake by about 50%.
As the team’s recent research has underscored, the health benefits of dietary fiber are widely recognized. They reduce innumerable health issues, including excess body weight, chronic inflammation, depression, and the risk of cardiovascular disease and colorectal cancer. Importantly, this work also highlights the beneficial effect of dietary fiber on the human microbiome.
We are still learning exactly how this all takes place. However, we know that dietary fiber
While the
Insights about the wider role of the microbiome in overall human physical and mental health are on the horizon. In the meantime, the take-home message for the general public remains simple:
Eat plenty of fiber. Eat diverse, unprocessed foods. Eat fruits and vegetables. You will have better metabolic health, as well as a more diverse gut microbiome.