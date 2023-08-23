Share on Pinterest A drug commonly used to treat arthritis pain can boost the effectiveness of the morning-after pill. Image credit: Aitor Diago/Getty Images. Between 2017 and 2019, 28% of women aged 15-44 in the United States report having used emergency contraceptive pills at least once in their lives.

Although emergency contraception is effective at halting unwanted pregnancies, sometimes pregnancies can occur.

Researchers from The University of Hong Kong have found taking an emergency contraceptive pill with an anti-inflammatory medication helps prevent significantly more pregnancies compared to when the morning-after pill was taken alone. In survey data from 2017–2019, 28% of female respondents in the United States aged 15 to 44 reported having used emergency contraceptive pills — such as the morning-after pill, also known as “plan B” — at least once in their lives. Emergency contraceptive pills are most effective when taken as close to the time of intercourse as possible, although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advise they can all be used within 5 days of unprotected sexual intercourse. Nevertheless, some preparations have notably reduced effectiveness beyond 3 days. Even with emergency contraception, pregnancy can still occur. And the longer a person waits to take it after intercourse, the more their pregnancy risk increases. Now, researchers from The University of Hong Kong have found that taking an emergency contraceptive pill with an anti-inflammatory medication commonly used for arthritis pain helps prevent significantly more pregnancies compared to when the morning-after pill was taken alone. This study was recently published in the journal The Lancet .

Drug combo 95% effective for pregnancy prevention For this study, Dr. Raymond Li — clinical associate professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at The University of Hong Kong, and first author of the study — and his team conducted a study at a major community sexual and reproductive health service in Hong Kong between August 2018 and August 2022. Women who needed to take a morning-after pill containing levonorgestrel either received both the morning-after pill and an anti-inflammatory medication or the morning-after pill and a placebo pill. Scientists used a drug called piroxicam , commonly used to treat arthritis pain, as the anti-inflammatory medication in this study. “Piroxicam is one of the longest-acting anti-inflammatory drugs and hence may theoretically cover a wider window of the ‘fertile period’ of a woman,” Dr. Li explained. Of the 836 women the scientists followed up on, there was one pregnancy reported among the 418 women who took piroxicam and levonorgestrel, compared to seven pregnancies among the 418 women who had the placebo and levonorgestrel. That means the piroxicam-levonorgestrel combo was 95% effective in preventing pregnancy compared to the levonorgestrel-placebo combo, which was 63% effective. Scientists also reported no significant differences in the side effects between the two study groups.

Anti-inflammatory drugs and the morning-after pill How could an anti-inflammatory medication — such as one taken for arthritis — help a morning-after pill be more effective? According to Dr. Li, it is all about prostaglandins . He explained to Medical News Today: “The essential role of prostaglandins in ovulation, fertilization, and embryo implantation has been appreciated for many years. That formed the basis of our postulation that an anti-inflammatory drug [that] inhibits prostaglandin synthesis may have synergistic effects in emergency contraception.” Prostaglandins are a type of lipid that acts like a hormone in the body. The body makes prostaglandins where there might be an infection or wound. Prostaglandins cause the inflammation, fever, and/or pain associated with healing. Prostaglandins also help facilitate certain reproductive processes, including fertilization, ovulation, and they kickstart the labor process. Because anti-inflammatory drugs target prostaglandins, scientists theorized they would provide a contraceptive effect, aiding the effects of the morning-after pill. “The exact mechanisms by which it works as a contraceptive, however, [are] yet to be studied in further research,” Dr. Li added.