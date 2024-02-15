Share on Pinterest A new study looks into the preventive potential of vitamin D and omega-3 supplements for autoimmune diseases. MirageC/Getty Images

Autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, lupus, and inflammatory bowel disease affect more than 24 million Americans.

Supplements that help regulate inflammation and chronic pain — and that can forestall the effects of autoimmune diseases — have shown to be effective.

Researchers have been looking into two supplements in particular — vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids.

A recent study of more than 20,000 participants showed that two years after a randomized five-year trial period, the benefits of vitamin D in preventing autoimmune diseases had waned while those of omega-3 were still strong.

In the study, published in January in the journal Arthritis & Rheumatology , the authors said that 21,592 participants in the VITAL trials — conducted among more than 25,000 total participants to determine the effects of vitamin D and omega-3 supplements on cancer and cardiovascular disease — were followed for an additional two years after the supplements were discontinued.

Among that population of the participants, who were men over 50 and women over 55, the study authors found 236 new cases of confirmed autoimmune disease since the initial trial’s results were published, 65 probable cases in the 5.3 years of the randomized trial, and 42 probable cases diagnosed during the 2-year observational phase.

After the two-year observation period, 255 people who had randomly received vitamin D had a newly developed confirmed autoimmune disease, compared with 259 who had received a vitamin D placebo, a nonsignificant hazard risk (HR) of 0.98.

There were 234 confirmed autoimmune disease cases among people who received omega-3 supplements, compared with 280 among those who received a placebo — a statistically significant HR of 0.83.

“Two years after trial termination, vitamin D 2000 IU/day’s protective effects dissipated, but 1000 mg/day n-3 fatty acids had a sustained effect in reducing AD incidence,” the authors wrote.