Researchers investigated the effects of parabens—a class of preservatives used in cosmetic and pharmaceutical products—on Black breast cancer cell lines.

They found that parabens may increase growth in Black breast cancer cell lines.

The researchers conclude that their findings can be used by all women who are at a high risk of developing breast cancer.

In the United States, Black women are 39% more likely to die from breast cancer than white women. Black women are also more likely to develop breast cancer under the age of 40 than other ethnic groups.

Exposure to compounds known as parabens, which are used as preservatives in hair and personal care products, has been linked to a higher risk of breast cancer. Most of these studies, however, have involved breast cancer cell lines of European ancestry.

Until now, few, if any, studies have investigated the effects of parabens on breast cancer cell lines with West African ancestry.

Knowing how parabens affect the growth of breast cancer in Black women could help develop public health recommendations that reduce breast cancer risk among Black women.

In a recent study, researchers investigated how parabens affect the growth of Black breast cancer cell lines. They found that while parabens increased the growth of a Black breast cancer cell line, they did not increase growth in a white breast cancer cell line.

“The effects we observe on cell growth and hormone-related gene expression in this study give us a clue that paraben exposure may promote breast cancer progression,” Dr. Lindsey S. Treviño, assistant professor at the Department of Population Sciences at City of Hope, a cancer research and treatment organization in Los Angeles, and one of the study’s authors, told Medical News Today.

“[The findings are] important because we know that hair products marketed to and used by Black women contain parabens. Parabens have been found at higher concentrations in urine samples from Black women in the United States compared to other racial or ethnic groups.”

— Dr. Lindsey S. Treviño

The study was presented at the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in Atlanta, Georgia.