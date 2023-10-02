Share on Pinterest A chest X-ray can help identify a number of lung diseases/Getty Images

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning tools are becoming increasingly common in healthcare and beyond.

A new study compared AI tools to human radiologists and found that radiologists were superior to machines at identifying conditions from X-rays.

The researchers reported that the more complicated the diagnosis, the more strongly human experts performed compared to AI tools.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is already transforming the way we interact with the world, from helping forecast hurricanes better than ever to providing financial tips.

But when it comes to reading your X-rays at the doctor’s office, AI’s may not be ready to replace the radiologists of the world.

That’s according to a new study published in the journal Radiology.

In the study, Danish researchers took a pool of 72 radiologists and four commercial AI tools and stacked them against each other to interpret 2,040 older adult (average age 72) chest X-rays.

About a third of the X-rays displayed at least one of three diagnosable conditions: airspace disease, pneumothorax (collapsed lung), or pleural effusion (also known as “water on the lung”).

Researchers report that AI tools were reasonably sensitive , diagnosing airspace disease 72% to 91% of the time among positive cases, 63% to 90% of the time for pneumothorax, and 62% to 95% of the time for pleural effusion.

However, researchers said these AI tools also produced a high number of false positives, with their accuracy lessening the more complicated the diagnosis became. This was especially true in case cases of multiple concurrent conditions or when X-ray evidence was smaller.

For pneumothorax, for instance, when these false positives were added up, the positive predictive values for AI systems were between 56 percent and 86 percent. Radiologists, on the other hand, got it right 96 percent of the time.

Positive predictive values for pleural effusion were similar to those for pneumothorax, ranging from 56 percent to 84 percent accuracy.

AI was even worse at diagnosing airspace disease, only positively predicting the condition in 40% to 50% of cases.

“In this difficult and elderly patient sample, the AI predicted airspace disease where none was present five to six out of 10 times. You cannot have an AI system working on its own at that rate,” said lead study author Dr. Louis Plesner, a lead study author and a resident radiologist in the Department of Radiology at Herlev and Gentofte Hospital in Copenhagen, Denmark, in a press release. “AI systems seem very good at finding disease, but they aren’t as good as radiologists at identifying the absence of disease, especially when the chest X-rays are complex.”

Another issue, Plesner said, is that a high rate of false positives would be costly both in time, unnecessary testing, and increased radiation exposure among patients.