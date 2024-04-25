In the past, researchers have reported that women and men who survive breast cancer are 24% and 27% more likely to develop a second cancer compared to those who’ve never had breast cancer.

Male breast cancer is rare , with male survivors making up just 3,562 of the study cohort compared to 581,403 female cancer survivors in the study period between 1995 and 2019.

Male survivors of breast cancer had a 62% higher risk of pancreatic cancer, a 31% higher risk of myeloid leukemia, and a 17% higher risk of colorectal cancer than their peers who hadn’t had cancer.

In it, researchers from the University of Cambridge in England report that women with a history of breast cancer had an 87% higher risk of endometrial cancer , a 58% higher risk of myeloid leukemia , a 25% higher risk of ovarian cancer , and an 18% higher risk of pancreatic cancer .

Having breast cancer increases the risk of certain secondary cancers later in life by a significant margin, according to a new study published in The Lancet Regional Health journal.

“It’s not always known why some cancer survivors develop a secondary unrelated cancer,” said Dr. Luke Chen, a medical oncologist and hematologist at City of Hope Orange County in California who was not involved in the study.

“We do know that radiation therapy for one form of cancer can put some people at higher risk for developing a second cancer, such as several types of leukemia,” Chen told Medical News Today. “Certain kinds of chemotherapy have also been linked with second cancers such as myelodysplastic syndrome, acute myelogenous leukemia, and acute lymphocytic leukemia.”

The new study also found differences in second cancer risk relative to the age someone had cancer the first time. For instance, women diagnosed with breast cancer before age 50 were 86% more likely to develop a second primary cancer compared to their peers, whereas those diagnosed with breast cancer after age 50 only had a 17% increased risk of a second primary cancer.

This could be because younger female breast cancer cases are more likely to occur in women genetically predisposed to be at higher risk, the study authors stated.

“Secondary malignancies in cancer are unfortunately not a new discovery,” said Dr. Daniel Landau, a hematologist/oncologist and expert contributor for The Mesothelioma Center who wasn’t involved in the study.

“Many cancers are known to have associations with other cancers later on,” Landau explained to Medical News Today. “Breast cancer is one of these cancers. This could occur for a number of different reasons. Many cancers have a genetic link to them. For instance, people who have BRCA mutations are prone to breast cancer. But that same gene always raises the risk of other cancers such as ovarian cancer and prostate cancer.”

Experts said the new study was high quality, although further research will be necessary to confirm the findings.

“This particular study is a retrospective analysis where large amounts of data are examined. These studies are great for looking for associations and trends, but in order to more directly prove an association, we often favor prospective studies,” Landau said. “Instead of looking backward, we take patients and follow them forward so we can study what happens over time. Still, given how many patients were included in the study, we do believe the association exists.”