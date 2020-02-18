A new longitudinal study that analyzed data from hundreds of thousands of men found a link between height and the likelihood of developing dementia.

Share on Pinterest Taller men may have a lower risk of dementia than shorter men, but understanding the apparent connection will require more research.

Dementia — an umbrella term that encompasses various conditions involving cognitive impairment, the most common of which is Alzheimer’s — affects around 50 million people worldwide, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

There is currently no cure for dementia, and researchers are interested in pinpointing the many possible risk factors in order to facilitate early diagnosis and intervention.

Now, a new study from the University of Copenhagen, in Denmark, has found an association that had not been explored much before: a link between height and dementia risk.

The research — led by assistant professor Terese Sara Høj Jørgensen — was spurred by previous studies’ suggestions that height may correlate with risks to brain health.

Jørgensen and the team accessed data about height and eventual dementia diagnoses through conscription records and national registries. They have now published their findings in the journal eLife.

“We wanted to see if body height in young men is associated with diagnosis of dementia, while exploring whether intelligence test scores, educational level, and underlying environmental and genetic factors shared by brothers explain the relationship,” Jørgensen explains.