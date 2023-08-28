Share on Pinterest Colonoscopies are still widely used in colorectal cancer diagnosis. lechatnoir/Getty Images

Two new studies are reporting on the benefits and limitations of using artificial intelligence in colonoscopies.

In one study, researchers concluded that artificial intelligence did not improve detection of lesions associated with colorectal cancer.

In the second study, researchers reported that artificial intelligence did improve detection of polyps associated with colorectal cancer.

Experts say artificial intelligence in medical tests is only as good as the doctor using it.

Two articles published today in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine examine the benefits and limitations of using artificial intelligence with colonoscopy procedures.

The results of these studies seem to contradict one another with one showing no diagnostic improvements and the other finding a reduction in the missed rate of colonoscopies.

“Overall, the two studies are different in design but come to contradictory conclusions regarding the use of CADe (computer-aided detection) in colonoscopy,” said Dr. Aasma Shaukat, a gastroenterologist and director of outcomes research for the division of gastroenterology and hepatology at NYU Langone Health in New York who was not involved in the studies.

“One thing the two studies agree on is that detection of non-neoplastic findings (polyps that are not of worrisome histology) do increase with CADe,” Shaukat told Medical News Today.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is used extensively in medical sciences, according to the a 2020 review on the topic . Applications that diagnose diseases, research end-to-end drug discovery and development, improve communication between physician and patient, transcribe medical documents, and remotely treat patients often use AI.

“Artificial Intelligence is rapidly integrating into every aspect of our daily lives,” said Dr. James Lee, a gastroenterologist with Providence St. Joseph Hospital in California who was not involved in the studies.

“The role of AI in colonoscopy detection of colon polyps will be continually evaluated and advanced in coming years,” he told Medical News Today. “Currently, the role of AI during the colonoscopy is to detect polyps on the screen by placing a green box (GI-Genius, Medtronic), attracting the endoscopist’s attention in real-time.”

There are some risks to colonoscopies, no matter which kind. These include having the doctor take extra tissue around the polyp and an increased risk of bleeding.

“In addition, the cost can increase by 15 percent,” Dr. Ashkan Farhadi, a gastroenterologist at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in California who was not involved in the studies, told Medical News Today that costs can increase using this type of technology.