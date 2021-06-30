Share on Pinterest A new study addresses COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among young cancer survivors. blackCAT/Getty Images A new study raises concerns about vaccine hesitancy among young survivors of cancer in the United States.

Cancer survivors often have weakened immune systems due to the cancer itself or certain treatments, so they may be at a higher risk of a severe form of COVID-19.

Some adolescent and young adult cancer survivors are hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new study published in JNCI Cancer Spectrum . The study assessed 342 adults from the western U.S., who were diagnosed with cancer between the ages of 15 and 39 years. While the majority of those surveyed intended to get the vaccine, more than a third (37.1%) expressed some COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.

COVID-19 risk As of June 2021, there were more than 33 million cases and nearly 600,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. Vaccines offer one of the best tactics to control the spread of the novel coronavirus and end the pandemic. However, an estimated 20–30% of the U.S. population exhibit some vaccine hesitancy, meaning they are cautious about receiving or would refuse a COVID-19 vaccine. Such hesitancy could be a particular problem for the cancer community. Certain types of cancer, particularly blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma, and certain types of cancer treatment can have a major impact on the immune system. “Generally speaking, people with cancer are often at risk for many types of infections. This is often because of the cancer itself and certain types of treatment,” said Austin Waters from the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah, who led the study. “Like other infections, people with cancer are at higher risk of contracting [SARS-CoV-2] than the general public. They are also at higher risk of severe complications to COVID-19 complications if they [contract] the virus,” Waters told Medical News Today. However, the picture is less clear for those who had cancer in the past — some of whom might be dealing with long-term effects from the disease or treatment, while others might not. “There’s less information to go on at this time when it comes to people who’ve completed treatment,” Dr. Rick Alteri, medical editor of the American Cancer Society , told Medical News Today. “This is clearly an area where more research is needed.” Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) note that having a history of cancer may increase the risk of a serious form of COVID-19. Cancer survivors on active treatment are a priority vaccination group in the U.S.

Sociodemographic factors and misinformation The study’s authors aimed to identify sociodemographic factors that are associated with COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among young cancer survivors. Interestingly, young female cancer survivors were less keen on COVID-19 vaccination, with 42% of female survey respondents indicating vaccine hesitancy, compared with 30.1% of male respondents. The authors suggest that this gender discrepancy could be driven by misinformation asserting that COVID-19 vaccination causes infertility . “Even before COVID-19, fertility has been and continues to be a concern for many adolescents and young adults during and after their cancer therapies,” Waters explained. “Fertility preservation for patients who have a uterus is often highly expensive, not covered by insurers, and can delay treatment. Thus, fertility is often at the front of [their] minds, potentially leaving them particularly vulnerable to misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine and infertility.” Cancer survivors with a high school education or less also showed greater vaccine hesitancy, compared with college graduates. Possibly, lower educational attainment is associated with lower health literacy, which may leave certain cancer survivors more susceptible to misunderstanding public health messaging surrounding vaccination. Waters noted the important role that oncology professionals play in encouraging young cancer survivors to get vaccinated against COVID-19: “To ensure equitable protection of vulnerable populations, special attention should be paid to vaccine hesitancy among at-risk groups, such as young adult cancer survivors, and groups that may have higher vaccine hesitancy, such as female survivors or those with a high school education or less.”