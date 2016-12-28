What Things Are Best to Drink for People with Acid Reflux?

Acid reflux or heartburn is technically known as gastroesophageal reflux. A person with acid reflux or heartburn may feel a burning sensation in their throat and chest, which may be quite painful and distressing.

Acid reflux occurs when the valve, or sphincter, that connects the stomach to the esophagus, or food pipe, is weakened. When this happens, stomach acid, which should stay in the stomach, flows back into the food pipe.

Because the acid is an irritant, the lining of the food pipe also becomes inflamed, and this can cause discomfort.

Acid reflux or heartburn is one of the most common symptoms of a more chronic, yet common, disease of the digestive system called gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Drinks to avoid with acid reflux

Managing the symptoms of acid reflux mainly involves learning what triggers the symptoms and then avoiding them.



Alcohol is best avoided by people with acid reflux.

Certain foods are much more likely to cause acid reflux.

As the symptoms occur quite soon after eating the offending food, it is usually quite easy to narrow down what may be causing the symptoms.

It is also important for a person with acid reflux to consider what they are drinking. This is often overlooked when evaluating eating habits.

Certain beverages are the worst offenders when it comes to triggering acid reflux.

Alcohol

Alcohol further relaxes the valve between the stomach and the food pipe, and it stimulates the stomach to produce more acid.