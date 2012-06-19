Exercise-related growth hormone and testosterone do not seem to impact on muscle growth after lifting weights, despite what many body culturists believe, researchers from McMaster University, Canada, reported on two separate studies in the Journal of Applied Physiology and the European Journal of Applied Physiology. The scientists added that bodybuilders are probably wasting their time and money by buying and consuming these products. Daniel West, graduate student in the Department of Kinesiology at McMaster, and lead author in both studies, explained that many people, including experts, have been convinced for a long time that anabolic hormones are vital for muscle protein synthesis, a process that eventually leads to larger muscles. West said: “A popular mindset for weightlifters is that increased levels of hormones after exercise play a key role in building muscle. That is simply not the case.”

First study – intense leg exercises The investigators set out to find out what the responses were to intense leg exercises – they studied both male and female adults. Even though they detected a 45-fold difference in testosterone level increase, they all managed to make new muscle protein at precisely the same rate.

Participants managed to make new muscle protein at the same rate, despite huge differences in testosterone levels As muscle proteins eventually lead to muscle growth, their finding was an important one, the authors explained. West said: “While testosterone is definitely anabolic and promotes muscle growth in men and women at high doses, such as those used during steroid abuse, our findings show that naturally occurring levels of testosterone do not influence the rate of muscle protein synthesis.”