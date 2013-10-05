Scientists from Japan have regenerated fully functioning bioengineered salivary and tear glands, according to two reviews published in the journal Nature Communications.

Researchers from the Tokyo University of Science, led by professor Takashi Tsuji, say their findings demonstrate proof-of-concept and indicate a big step toward next-generation organ replacement regenerative therapies, helping people whose organs have been damaged by disease, injury or aging.

For both studies, the researchers transplanted and tested their regenerated glands in mouse models that had certain disorders.

The mice who underwent salivary gland transplantation had a disorder known as xerostomia, while the mice who had the tear gland transplantation suffered from a forn of dry eye disease (DED).

“Many people are affected by dry mouth or dry eye,” Miho Ogawa, researcher at the Tokyo University of Science told Medical News Today.

“Current therapies for these diseases can temporarily increase the flow rate of saliva or tear, but cannot restore the secretory gland function. Therefore, a novel therapeutic treatment for the restoration of secretory gland function is needed.”