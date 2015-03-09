Inflammation is the body’s natural response to injury or “invasion” – it summons immune system cells and agents to repair the damage or deal with the “aggressor.” But sometimes the inflammation response can be too strong and cause harm.

A brain inflammation mechanism may explain why some patients experience residual disability after stroke.

In the brain, inflammation occurs when there is a stroke, or with diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Now researchers have discovered some new clues about inflammation in the brain that could lead to new treatments.

The research was led by Dr. Miguel Burguillos when he was based at the University of Lund and the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. He is now Senior Researcher in Brain and Spinal Injury at Queen Mary University of London in the UK.

In the journal Cell Reports, Dr. Burguillos and colleagues describe new insights about the receptor TLR4 and how it interacts with a protein called galectin-3 to create a vicious cycle that keeps inflammation going.

TLR4 plays a very important role in the innate immune system – the scientists who discovered this won the Nobel Prize in 2011.

The team found that galectin-3 is secreted by microglial cells, a type of immune cell that acts as the first line of defense in the brain.

The protein is absent in healthy brains but present in brains with ongoing inflammation.