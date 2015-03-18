The best-selling statin drug, rosuvastatin, which is sold under the Crestor brand, “should not be used,” according to a doctor writing in The BMJ – because the evidence of benefit has been weak, and there is growing evidence of side-effects.

One of rosuvastatin's licensed uses is to slow the progression of atherosclerosis (narrowing in arteries).

Writing as founder of the health research arm of the consumer group Public Citizen, Dr. Sidney Wolfe says that he hopes Crestor’s position as the most prescribed brand name drug in the US in 2014 “declines” – because, says the opinion piece in The BMJ, the evidence of clinical benefit has “fallen” along with “more evidence of risks.”

Dr. Wolfe suggests that Crestor’s annual multibillion dollar success is explained by rosuvastatin having, milligram for milligram, the best cholesterol-lowering potency of all statins – a “fact exploited in advertising campaigns.”

In spite of its success, the drug should have been withdrawn, the article argues, when Public Citizen first called on the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to consider “serious problems [that] were identified before rosuvastatin’s [FDA] approval.”

Dr. Wolfe expresses his exasperation at the persistent use of the statin brand, which is licensed for prevention of heart disease and stroke as well as to lower high cholesterol levels.

He asks: “Given the evidence of more serious risks and less clinical benefit than other statins, how has the drug fared so well for so long?”

The FDA license for Crestor specifies preventive prescribing for “slowing the progression of atherosclerosis” in addition to treating primary hyperlipidemia and other disorders of cholesterol levels. In the US in 2014, some 22.3 million prescriptions were filled for the drug.

The FDA license was updated in late 2010 to include further preventive use, but this “later approval to prevent heart attacks in a very selected group of people was based on the results of a study which was stopped early,” says The BMJ in a press release, “prompting concern that the treatment effects may have been overestimated.”

“There is also growing evidence that the drug carries a higher risk of serious adverse effects compared with other statins, such as an increased risk of developing diabetes.”