A new study has concluded that vitamin D supplementation is ineffective in lowering blood pressure and should not be used as an antihypertensive agent. The findings refute suggestions that the vitamin could be used as treatment for elevated blood pressure.

The study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, is a systematic review of trials and patient data, including randomized placebo-controlled clinical trials using vitamin D supplementation.

“Large studies have shown that people with low vitamin D levels tend to have higher blood pressure,” says lead author Dr. Miles Witham, of the School of Medicine at Dundee, Scotland.

“It hasn’t been clear though whether giving vitamin D to people actually lowers their blood pressure as individual trials have been too small to find out the answer.”

Vitamin D is used in the body to regulate calcium and phosphorus absorption and to maintain healthy bones and teeth. It is also believed to reduce the risk of several chronic diseases such as cancer, type 1 diabetes and multiple sclerosis.

Most of the body’s vitamin D supply comes from exposure to the sun. Sensible sun exposure on bare skin for 5-10 minutes two or three times a week is believed to be enough to allow the body to produce sufficient amounts of the vitamin.

While sunlight is both its most common and most efficient source, vitamin D can also be obtained from various food sources – most notably fish oil and fatty fish.

A number of intervention studies have been conducted to investigate the blood-pressure-lowering qualities of vitamin D as low levels of vitamin D are associated with elevated blood pressure. These studies have so far provided conflicting evidence as to the effects of vitamin D on cardiovascular health, however, driving the need for a systematic review.