Chamorro villagers living on the Pacific Island of Guam – a territory of the US – have led scientists to an important discovery; an environmental toxin present in some soils and lakes of the island may increase the risk for Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

In a study published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, researchers found exposure to the toxin beta-Methylamino-L-alanine (BMAA) may be associated with the development of beta-amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain.

These plaques and tangles are hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease, and they are also found in the brains of some patients with Parkinson’s disease.

BMAA is a toxin produced by cyanobacteria – a type of blue-green algae that live in oceans, soil and lakes. The toxin is present in various marine life, including sharks and shellfish, which ingest cyanobacteria.

The toxin can also be found in plants, such as cycads; flying foxes consume the seeds of this plant, so BMAA is often present in the animals.

Since flying foxes and fish form a key component of the diet of Chamorro villagers, their diet is highly contaminated with BMAA. Interestingly, these villagers are prone to an unusual paralytic illness, and many individuals with this illness experience symptoms similar to Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Previously, Paul Alan Cox, PhD, an ethnobotanist at the Institute for EthnoMedicine in Provo, UT, and colleagues had identified beta-amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brains of Chamorro villagers who had died of paralytic illness.

These villagers had been exposed to high levels of dietary BMAA, primarily from consumption of flying foxes.

For this latest study, Cox and colleagues set out to establish whether there is a link between dietary exposure to BMAA and development of neurodegenerative diseases.