In contrast to data showing that the flu nasal spray was not very effective in preventing flu from 2013-2016, a new study by the American College of Physicians indicates that flu nasal spray offers similar protection against flu to the standard flu shot.

Flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. It can cause mild to severe illness, and it can sometimes lead to death.

The most important step in preventing flu is to get a flu vaccination, while everyday preventative actions – such as covering coughs and sneezes and frequent hand-washing – can slow the spread of germs that cause flu.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend a yearly flu vaccine by the end of October for everyone over the age of 6 months. Vaccinating against flu can reduce flu illnesses, prevent flu-related hospitalizations, and protect people both individually and communally from becoming infected, known as herd immunity.

Current estimates reveal that the percentage of people who received an influenza vaccination during the past 12 months include 49.9 percent of children aged 6 months to 17 years, 31.2 percent of adults 18-49 years, 45.5 percent of adults 50-64 years, and 70 percent of adults 65 years and over.

There are several types of available flu vaccine options, such as the inactivated influenza vaccine (IIV) and recombinant influenza vaccine (RIV), which are both injected forms, and the live attenuated influenza vaccine (LAIV), also known as the “nasal spray” flu vaccine.

Recent observational studies have shown that the flu nasal spray is ineffective, which has led to the Centers for Disease Control Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommending that the nasal spray flu vaccine should not be used during the 2016-2017 flu season.

The results of that research showed that in the last flu season from 2015-2016, the nasal flu vaccine had no protective benefit for children ages 2-17. In comparison, the children that received the flu shot were 63 percent less likely to catch the flu than those people who were not vaccinated.

However, new research published in Annals of Internal Medicine found that immunizing children with the live attenuated influenza vaccine – the type found in the flu nasal spray – did not provide better direct or community protection against flu than the inactivated influenza vaccine, or standard flu shot. The protection was similar in both groups.