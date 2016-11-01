Cycling to work is an important strategy for preventing cardiovascular risk factors that could lead to heart disease, find two separate studies published simultaneously in the American Heart Association’s journal Circulation and Journal of the American Heart Association.

Active commuting – by means of walking or cycling to and from work and for other purposes, such as grocery shopping and transporting children – is a form of exercise that can be a part of everyday life.

For many, walking and cycling not only contribute to daily health-enhancing physical activity levels, but also provide cost- and time-effective alternatives to commuting by car or public transport – while reducing traffic congestion and air and noise pollution.

Though active commuting has been previously linked to a lower risk of heart disease and premature death, few studies have specifically assessed the cardiovascular health benefits of commuting by bike – or investigated the impact of changing modes of commuting to work, from car and public transport to active commuting.

The aim of the Circulation study was to examine the association between cycling, changes in cycling habits, and risk of coronary heart disease in Danish men and women.

Findings showed that the 45,000 Danish adults aged 50-65 years who regularly cycled to work or for leisure had between 11-18 percent fewer heart attacks over the course of a 20-year follow-up.

The analysis indicated that some protection against heart disease was achieved with as little as 30 minutes of biking per week. Participants who changed their behavior and took up cycling in the first 5 years of follow-up had a 25 percent reduced risk of developing heart disease, compared with men and women who remained non-cyclists in the subsequent 15-year period.

While the findings are promising, the researchers say they do not prove that cycling for commuting or leisure prevents heart attacks. The results do highlight, however, that the participants who cycled on a regular basis had fewer cardiovascular events and is, therefore, a strong indicator that cycling is beneficial for cardiovascular health.