It is common knowledge that exercise is good for us. Being physically active reduces the risk of chronic illness and premature death. But is cramming it all in over one weekend just as effective as a little bit of exercise every day? New research investigates. Regular physical activity improves overall health in a number of ways. The United States Department of Health and Human Services recommend at least 2 hours and 30 minutes of weekly moderate exercise to control body weight, lower cholesterol, and maintain blood pressure. People who exercise regularly are at a lower risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and stroke, and they have lower blood pressure, better cardiorespiratory health, and overall fitness. But beyond the recommended 150 weekly minutes, do the frequency and duration of the exercise sessions matter? A new study investigates different patterns of physical activity alongside the risk of mortality and various illnesses. The findings were published in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Analyzing physical activity patterns and health benefits Researchers – led by Gary O’Donovan, Ph.D., of Loughborough University in the United Kingdom – analyzed several existing household surveillance studies and mortality records. The pooled analysis included 63,591 participants, aged 40 and older, from 11 cohorts of respondents to the Health Survey for England and the Scottish Health Survey. Researchers collected data from 1994 to 2008 and examined the link between mortality rates and so-called weekend warrior exercise habits and other patterns of physical activity. They also investigated the risk of all-cause mortality, CVD, and cancer. The “weekend warrior” pattern was defined as moderate-intensity exercise for at least 150 minutes weekly, or a minimum of 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercising a week over one or two sessions. The other exercise patterns were defined as “inactive” (those who reported no physical activity whatsoever) and “insufficiently active,” which defines adults who reported less than 150 weekly minutes in moderate intensity, or less than 75 weekly minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity. Finally, the study included those “regularly active” – adults who exercise moderately for at least 150 minutes per week, or intensively for at least 75 minutes per week in three sessions or more. In the period that followed, there were a total of 8,802 deaths, of which 2,780 were from CVD and 2,526 from cancer.