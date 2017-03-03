Inhibiting an interaction between two specific proteins may be a new way to target dementia. A recent study using a fruit fly model could help to design a way of slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Share on Pinterest Beta-amyloid plaques in the brain are a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.

An estimated 1 in 3 seniors dies with one form of dementia. Affecting more than 5 million people in the United States, Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia; it accounts for well over half of all cases.

Alzheimer’s is characterized by an accumulation of amyloid plaques between nerve cells. Amyloid is a protein found in healthy brains. In Alzheimer’s, however, the protein is folded incorrectly, creating a form known as beta-amyloid, which is toxic to brain cells.

Despite decades of research, medical interventions that halt or slow this progressive, degenerative condition have not yet been found.

A recent study, conducted at University College London in the United Kingdom by Fiona Kerr and Linda Partridge, set out to look at potential drug targets using a fruit fly model.

“As our population ages, the incidence of dementia is increasing dramatically,” says Kerr, “and there is an urgent need to find new drugs to protect nerve cells and halt the progression of the disease.”

Specifically, the team investigated the interaction between two proteins known as Keap1 and Nrf2.