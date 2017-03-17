Chronic illness affects millions of people in the United States every year and accounts for a large proportion of the total number of deaths. New research proposes a clinical tool that can be used to accurately predict the risk of chronic disease.

Share on Pinterest Research shows that a new clinical tool can accurately predict who is at risk of chronic illness – including heart attack and heart failure.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that approximately half of all U.S. adults experienced at least one chronic health condition in 2012. Some of the most common chronic conditions include heart disease, stroke, cancer, obesity, and diabetes.

The CDC also report that almost half of all deaths (48 percent) are attributable to two common and preventable chronic illnesses: heart disease and cancer.

Researchers from the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute in Salt Lake City, UT, have designed a test that accurately measures the risk of chronic illness.

The risk score, called the Intermountain Chronic Disease Risk Score (ICHRON), is the result of routine blood tests combined with the age of the patients in primary care. According to the researchers, it can predict who will receive their first diagnosis of a chronic disease within 3 years of the test.

Some of the chronic illnesses this test accounts for include diabetes, kidney failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and dementia, as well as a range of cardiovascular diseases such as peripheral vascular disease, atrial fibrillation, stroke, heart attack, and heart failure.

The study was led by Dr. Heidi May, Ph.D., a cardiovascular epidemiologist at the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute, and the findings were presented at the American College of Cardiology’s 66th Annual Scientific Session in Washington, D.C.