Feeling stressed? Everyone faces stress from time to time. However, long-term stress can build up and have an adverse impact on health. Taking steps to reduce and cope with stress can prevent these effects. We look at five of the best blogs that help with stress management. Share on Pinterest Some stress can motivate a person to complete tasks. However, too much stress can be detrimental to health. Stress is a normal psychological and physical response to the day-to-day demands of life. The feeling of being overloaded with mental or emotional pressure can turn into stress when you feel unable to cope. While a certain level of stress can be motivational for one person, the same level may overwhelm someone else. Too much stress causes the body’s defense system – known as “fight-or-flight” – to kick in. The nervous system releases a flood of stress hormones that include adrenaline and cortisol. This emergency stress response causes the heart to pound faster, blood pressure to rise, muscles to tighten, and breathing to become more rapid. Frequent stress can cause the body to be in a heightened state of stress most of the time, which leads to suppressed immunity, digestive and reproductive problems, increased aging, and a greater risk of heart attack and stroke. Stress can also leave you more vulnerable to mental health concerns, such as depression and anxiety. Common causes of stress include work or school, major life changes, relationship difficulties, and financial problems. Finding ways to improve your overall ability to handle stress can help to deal with these stressors. Below is Medical News Today‘s compilation of the best blogs that help with stress relief, some background information on how they help with stress management, and useful articles that may help put you on the road to becoming stress-free.

Sleep Junkies Jeff Mann is the founder and editor of Sleep Junkies. The Sleep Junkies manifesto says that they are there to “drag sleep from the margins and into the spotlight.” They say that for many people, sleep is an inconvenience and interruption to the constant rhythm of modern life. Share on Pinterest Around 43 percent of U.S. adults report that stress keeps them awake at night. “Our mission is to educate, raise awareness, and let people know that sleep is not ‘a criminal waste of time,’ it’s a life-giving, life-changing activity, one that makes you fitter, stronger, smarter, happier, and healthier,” says Mann. Stress can affect sleep quality. Many people lie awake worrying and feeling anxious, which hinders their ability to get to sleep. Individuals who are subjected to chronic stress have poorer sleep quality, sleep less, and have difficulty functioning well. According to the American Psychological Association, U.S. adults sleep for an average of 6.7 hours per night – less than the recommended 7 to 9 hours. Additionally, 42 percent of adults say that they have fair or poor quality sleep and 43 percent indicate that stress has prevented them from falling asleep in the past month. “Whether it’s 10 p.m. or 3 a.m., stress keeps the brain in an active state. That’s because anxiety interrupts the mechanisms controlling the nervous system,” says Sleep Junkies’ author Ash Stevens. “The brain doesn’t differentiate between stress over work or relationships, and stress over life-and-death survival, so any kind of worries or anxieties will keep the sympathetic nervous system running. Thus, resisting any and all desires for faster sleep,” adds Stevens. Sleep Junkies’ author Jo Abbott’s top tip for stress management: “By doing things to promote good sleep, such as reducing stress, engaging in relaxing evening routines before bed, going to bed and getting up at regular times, or seeking professional help for sleeping difficulties, we can facilitate the replenishing activities of our hormones that help us make the most of our day and optimise our well-being.” Here are three articles from Sleep Junkies to help conquer stress: These 5 conditions keep millions awake each night What happens to your hormones when you’re asleep? The best bedtime herbs for sleep, relaxation, and anxiety