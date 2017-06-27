Night shift work has been associated with a variety of adverse health effects. New research adds to these, suggesting that the body’s ability to repair DNA damage may be inhibited by night shifts. Share on Pinterest Night shifts may damage our health by not allowing our body to repair its DNA, new research suggests. Working at night has been associated with a wide range of negative health effects, including cognitive impairment, metabolic disorders, and breast cancer. Additionally, some studies have indicated that night shifts may increase a person’s risk of developing lung cancer and cardiovascular disease. Now, new research examines how night shifts influence the body’s ability to repair its DNA. The first author of the study is Dr. Parveen Bhatti, of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, Washington. The findings were published in the journal Occupational & Environmental Medicine.

Building on previous research In a previous study, Dr. Bhatti and colleagues showed that sleeping during the day correlated with lower levels of 8-hydroxydeoxyguanosine (8-OH-dG), which is a chemical released as a byproduct by the body when it works to repair its own DNA. The authors were therefore led to believe that these low levels of 8-OH-dG found in the urine may indicate the body’s impaired ability to repair its cellular damage. They also hypothesized that the reduced levels of urinary 8-OH-dG may be due to the fact that our bodies produce less melatonin during day sleep compared with night sleep. To further explore this idea, Dr. Bhatti and colleagues set out to examine whether night work also correlates with reduced urinary levels of 8-OH-dG. The authors explain the motivation for their new research, saying, “If excretion of 8-OH-dG during night work among these subjects is also decreased relative to night sleep, it would provide additional support for our hypothesis that reduced melatonin among shift workers is associated with decreased oxidative DNA damage repair capacity.”