How is severe psoriasis treated?

Psoriasis is a skin disease that causes new skin cells to grow too quickly and build up in thick patches. Psoriasis has many forms and can range from mild to severe, depending on how much of a person's body it affects.

Many treatments for psoriasis are available. Doctors will often consider a different treatment approach for people with severe psoriasis than that for those with mild or moderate psoriasis.

Fast facts on severe psoriasis: Scientists do not fully understand what causes psoriasis in any of its forms.

Treatment for severe psoriasis usually involves a multifaceted approach.

Natural treatment options are not the first choice for people with severe psoriasis.

People with severe psoriasis will be treated with a combination of medications and therapies.

What is severe psoriasis?



Severe psoriasis is diagnosed if the psoriasis covers over 10 pecent of the body, or sometimes if the psoriasis causes significant disruption to daily life.

Psoriasis is classified by severity based on how much of the body it affects:

mild psoriasis affects less than 3 percent of the body

moderate psoriasis affects between 3 and 10 percent of the body

severe psoriasis affects more than 10 percent of the body

Sometimes psoriasis that affects less than 10 percent of the body will still seriously disrupt a person's life.

An example of this is when the psoriasis is on a person's palms or the soles of their feet.

When the emotional or physical effects of psoriasis greatly impact on someone's life, the condition may be classified as severe, regardless of what percentage of the body it affects.

People with erythrodermic psoriasis will almost always have severe psoriasis. Erythrodermic psoriasis not only covers the majority of the body in a painful red, peeling rash, but it can lead to serious complications, including infection, heart failure, and death.

Severe psoriasis treatment options

Medications and therapies include the following:

Biologics : Drugs are given intravenously or intramuscularly to target specific areas of the immune system and block overactive skin formation.

: Drugs are given intravenously or intramuscularly to target specific areas of the immune system and block overactive skin formation. Systemics : Oral or injected drugs that work throughout the whole body.

: Oral or injected drugs that work throughout the whole body. Topical creams : Lotions applied directly to the skin, often containing steroids.

: Lotions applied directly to the skin, often containing steroids. Phototherapy : Controlled exposure to UV light.

: Controlled exposure to UV light. Complementary therapy: Use of diet and lifestyle remedies to help manage psoriasis.

Topical creams, phototherapy, and complementary therapy or lifestyle remedies are usually not enough to manage severe psoriasis.

It may take some trial and error before a person with severe psoriasis finds the right treatment combination to manage their symptoms.

How is treating severe psoriasis different?



Severe psoriasis cannot be treated with topical ointments or natural remedies alone, unlike mild psoriasis. Instead, systematic drugs or biologics may be recommended.

The treatment approach for severe psoriasis is different to that for mild to moderate psoriasis.

In cases of mild psoriasis, topical creams and ointments may be enough to manage the condition. Additionally, people with mild psoriasis find greater success with natural remedies. Most people with mild psoriasis will not need biologics or systemic drugs to manage their psoriasis symptoms.

For people with severe psoriasis, the reverse is true. Their symptoms often do not respond to lifestyle or complementary remedies and topical treatments.

Often, for a person to find relief, biologics or systemic drugs must be used in conjunction with other treatment methods.

In extreme instances, a person with severe psoriasis may need hospitalization to bring a flare under control.

Natural treatment options for severe psoriasis

Some natural treatment options can sometimes be used in addition to other treatments, to help soothe the skin of a person with severe psoriasis.

Some of those affected by severe psoriasis may find extra relief from the following natural treatment options:

Aloe vera lotions : These can soothe the skin irritation.

: These can soothe the skin irritation. Turmeric supplements : This common spice may reduce psoriasis inflammation.

: This common spice may reduce psoriasis inflammation. Oatmeal baths or pastes : These treatments can sometimes relieve itching.

: These treatments can sometimes relieve itching. Epsom salt baths: Again, this soaking treatment can relieve itching and scaling

Other natural treatment options for psoriasis may not be appropriate, as they may further irritate the skin.

People with severe psoriasis should always consult their doctor before trying any natural treatment method.

Severe psoriasis symptoms



Psoriasis symptoms commonly include patches of red, 'scaly' skin, and discomfort or pain in the affected areas.

Psoriasis symptoms will vary from person to person and will depend largely on what form of the condition an individual has.

Usually, people with the most common form of psoriasis, called plaque psoriasis, will experience some of the following symptoms:

burning, sore, or itchy areas on the skin

patches of thick skin with silvery scales

scaly dots on skin

swollen or stiff joints

red areas on their body

thickened nail beds

hair loss if psoriasis affects the scalp

areas of peeling or flaking skin

For cases of psoriasis to be considered severe, those symptoms must affect more than 10 percent of the body, or affect an area of the body to the extent that the person's life is disrupted.

In cases of erythrodermic psoriasis, which is a severe and sometimes life-threatening form of the disease, symptoms can include the following:

large areas of redness that cover most of the body

skin that appears burned

pain, burning, and itching on the red areas

extreme skin irritation

sheets of peeling skin, as opposed to smaller areas of flaking skin

rapid heart rate

inability to maintain body temperature

Prevention of severe psoriasis

People with psoriasis should try to take steps to avoid a flare of their condition. To prevent their psoriasis from becoming severe, they can take the following actions:

take all psoriasis medications, as directed

bathe daily, using oatmeal or Epsom salts, as needed

manage stress with meditation or other relaxation practices

avoid sunburn while still getting exposure to UV light regularly

treat any illness promptly

avoid injury and trauma to the skin

Avoiding flares can prevent a person having to deal with the symptoms of severe psoriasis.

Takeaway

Severe psoriasis can be a very uncomfortable condition that seriously disrupts a person's life. Treatment options are available for people with severe psoriasis that can help manage the symptoms.

In some cases, hospitalization may be necessary to treat serious flares of severe psoriasis.