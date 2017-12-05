This year, more than 10,000 women in the United States will die from endometrial cancer. In an interesting new study, scientists describe a new treatment strategy that they believe could increase survival rates for the disease.

The researchers reveal how they successfully targeted and destroyed endometrial cancer cells in mice with an aggressive form of the disease, by injecting them with nanoparticles loaded with anti-cancer drugs.

Lead researcher Kareem Ebeid — of the Division of Pharmaceutics and Translational Therapeutics at the University of Iowa’s (UI) College of Pharmacy in Iowa City — and his team recently reported their results in the journal Nature Nanotechnology.

Endometrial cancer is a cancer that begins in cells of the endometrium, which is the inner lining of the uterus.

Around 61,380 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer of the uterus in 2017. This includes cancers of the endometrium and the corpus, which is the upper area of the uterus.

The team notes that around 10 percent of endometrial cancer cases are uterine serous carcinoma (USC), also referred to as papillary serous adenocarcinoma, and it is classified as a type 2 endometrial cancer.

Despite being less common, USC is highly aggressive. Most cases of USC have already spread to other areas of the body upon diagnosis, making the disease much harder to treat with existing therapies.

As such, USC prognosis is poor, and the disease accounts for around 39 percent of all endometrial cancer deaths.

The new study from Ebeid and his colleagues, however, might have identified a promising new treatment strategy for USC.

“In this particular study,” says Ebeid, “we took on one of the biggest challenges in cancer research, which is tumor targeting. And for the first time, we were able to combine two different tumor-targeting strategies and use them to defeat deadly type 2 endometrial cancer.”