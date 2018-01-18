If you are living with an eating disorder, you are not alone. Blogs written by others going through similar experiences and even healthcare professionals specializing in eating disorders are available to provide advice and support. Share on Pinterest Eating disorder blogs provide information and support from people who are on the road to recovery from an eating disorder. In the United States, at least 30 million people of all ages and genders are affected by an eating disorder. Eating disorders are serious and sometimes fatal conditions associated with a person’s eating behavior. Over time, they adversely impact health, emotions, and the ability to function in everyday life tasks. The most common types of eating disorder are anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge eating disorders. Eating disorders often involve obsessively focusing on weight, body shape, and food, which leads to dangerous eating behaviors and complications. Severe and long-lasting eating disorders can raise the risk of significant medical issues, problems with development and growth, anxiety and depression, social and relationship problems, and suicidal thoughts and behavior. According to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders, at least one person dies every 62 minutes due to an eating disorder. Getting help for an eating disorder can be daunting. It can be very helpful to read blogs about other people’s experiences and see that despite their struggles and challenges, they have come out the other side. Medical News Today have chosen the 10 best blogs for eating disorders.