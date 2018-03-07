Anxiety, a common mood disorder, has many risk factors — such as genetic makeup and stress. Recently, researchers have been revealing the relevance of some more surprising risk factors. A new study from Latin America suggests that waist size may be one of them.

Anxiety disorders are now the “most common” mental condition among adults in the United States, confirm the Anxiety and Depression Association of America.

Women are twice as likely to be diagnosed with anxiety as men, and they are also more likely to overeat due to stress.

Moreover, anxiety has also been associated with the advent of cardiometabolic diseases , such as coronary heart disease and diabetes.

A new study from Latin America that focused on postmenopausal women now suggests that the risk of developing a form of anxiety later in life may have something to do with the size of a woman’s waistline.

The researchers, who hail from many institutions across Latin American countries — including Peru, Chile, and Ecuador — found correlations between women’s waist-to-height ratio and her chance of being diagnosed with anxiety.

The paper — whose first author is Dr. Karen Arroyo, from the School of Medicine at Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas in Lima, Peru — that reports the researchers’ findings has been published in the journal Menopause.