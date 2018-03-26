Receiving an HIV diagnosis can change your life overnight and will probably stir up a cocktail of emotions. However, reading blogs written by other people who have HIV and healthcare professionals can help you understand you're not alone.



HIV now affects roughly 1.1 million people in the United States, and of these, roughly 1 in 7 won't know that they have it.

Research and improved treatments are now enabling more and more people with HIV to lead better-quality lives and live longer than ever before.

Though therapies for HIV have come on in leaps and bounds, if the condition progresses, it is still a "significant cause of death" among specific populations.

If HIV is left untreated, it may develop into AIDS — which was responsible for around 6,721 deaths in 2014.

If your condition is properly managed by taking medication, avoiding illness, and making healthful lifestyle choices, you will be able to lead a near-normal life with HIV. Getting support from friends, family, and specialist organizations is also important.

Blogs written by medical professionals who specialize in HIV and those who have been through similar experiences as you are out there and may provide support and tips for coping with the condition on a daily basis.

Medical News Today have selected the 10 best blogs for HIV and AIDS.

BETA

BETA was first launched in 1988 as a community-based magazine that reported news on HIV treatment, prevention, and care. The magazine shifted to an online publication in 2013 to celebrate BETA's 25th birthday.

BETA remains a leading source of information on new developments in preventing HIV, evolving therapies to treat HIV, and strategies to help those with HIV to live well with the virus.

Blog authors include HIV researchers and clinicians, as well as advocates within the community. They post newsworthy articles discussing how HIV stigma still exists, how to tackle putting your mental health first, and what "undetectable" means when living with HIV.

Visit the BETA blog.

POZ

POZ is an online and print publication for people affected by HIV and AIDS. POZ magazine and POZ.com are estimated to reach more than 70 percent of U.S. individuals who are aware that they have HIV.

POZ offers daily news on HIV, updates on the most recent treatment breakthroughs, investigative features, personal stories, and a social network that addresses the needs of those with HIV and AIDS.

Some issues covered on the POZ blog include simple ways to battle HIV every day, how to stay positive when diagnosed with HIV, and how HIV may sometimes be accompanied by heartbreak.

Visit the POZ blog.

My Fabulous Disease

Mark S. King is an author, HIV advocate, and the writer of the blog My Fabulous Disease. His blog has received numerous awards, including the National Lesbian and Gay Journalist Association's "Excellence in Blogging" honor for the years 2014 and 2016.

My Fabulous Disease features snippets from King's life living as a gay man with HIV and who is also recovering from drug addiction, as well as frank opinion, debate, and inspirational writing.

Blog posts include King's switch from smoking to vaping, the time that "Will and Grace" forgot to address HIV (again), and advice for those who have recently tested HIV-positive.

Visit the My Fabulous Disease blog.

I'm Still Josh

Josh Robbins learned in 2012 that he was HIV-positive. He created the blog I'm Still Josh to let the world know that while being HIV-positive is part of his life's story, it is not what defines him as a person.

Through his blog, Josh hopes to help people who are HIV-positive and -negative to find hope through his experiences. He also aspires to help others avoid receiving the same diagnosis as him, and to help people who are HIV-positive to realize that their diagnosis is just the start of entering a new world.

Recent posts on I'm Still Josh include Maria's letter containing what she would have said to herself when newly diagnosed, positive news about health coverage for people who have HIV and AIDS, and sex tips for those with HIV.

Visit the I'm Still Josh blog.

My Journey with AIDS...and More!

Kenn Chaplin was diagnosed with HIV in 1989, has experienced many AIDS-related illnesses, and is the author of the blog My Journey with AIDS...and More!

His blog began in 1993 as a letter to a dying friend and morphed into the record of his thoughts, feelings, activities, and life that it is today. Kenn says that although HIV and AIDS are an important part of his journey, he has many other interests and goes off on tangents regularly.

The key posts on the blog include an honest autobiographical piece on Kenn and his brother both being gay and their separate, yet entwined, life paths, how the stigma behind HIV and AIDS still cuts to the bone, and the fog of renewing sobriety after 17 years of sober experience.

Visit the My Journey with AIDS...and More! blog.

The Body

The Body is an HIV and AIDS resource that uses information as a tool to lower the barriers between those with HIV and clinicians, and demystify HIV and its potential treatments.

The Body's board of experts provides high-quality information to help improve the quality of life for those living with HIV and AIDS, and its mission is to "foster community through human connection."

The blog includes Brooke's account of becoming a single HIV-positive mother, how to stay on top of your oral health, and how to learn to live with HIV and be O.K.

Visit The Body blog.

Positive Peers

Positive Peers is a social media app that is designed for young adults, between the ages of 13 and 34, who are living with HIV.

Positive Peers was developed with the vision that their users will feel less isolation and stigma and have better health outcomes due to being able to use the app's tools to self-manage their condition.

The blog explores topics that are important to individuals using Positive Peers, such as what people with HIV need to know about hepatitis, the latest advances in HIV treatments and research, and tips for managing HIV if you are homeless.

Visit the Positive Peers blog.

Justin's HIV Journal

Justin B. Terry Smith has been living with HIV since 2005. He lives in Laurel, MD, with his husband and two sons, who are 18 and 20 years old.

Justin has been an HIV and Gay Civil Rights activist since 1999. He has written for many publications and created the blog Justin's HIV Journal to share the trials and tribulations of living with HIV and advocating for HIV education, awareness, and prevention.

Latest posts on Justin's HIV Journal include his take on the impact of technology and social media with activism, how to stay healthy during a natural disaster, and seven facts about herpes.

Visit Justin's HIV Journal blog.

A Girl Like Me

A Girl Like Me is an online blog from The Well Project, which is a non-profit organization devoted to changing the course of the "HIV/AIDS pandemic" with a specific focus on women and girls.

The Well Project was initially founded as a response to there being so little information designed for women and girls living with HIV. They focus on education through information, advocacy, and support.

A Girl Like Me is a safe space for women worldwide to speak out about their HIV-related experiences. Posts include Jennifer's reflection on 16 of her HIV symptoms, the importance of taking care of yourself, and living and coping with HIV.

Visit the A Girl Like Me blog.

NAM aidsmap

Peter Scott founded NAM aidsmap in 1987, while he was working with a community affected by HIV. He wanted to address misinformation about HIV and AIDS, most of which was homophobic or inaccurate.

NAM believes that the key to fighting HIV and AIDS is having clear and accurate information available. Having concise information helps people to protect themselves, look after others, and challenge discrimination and stigma.

NAM aidsmap covers a wealth of HIV- and AIDS-related topics, including news on cardiovascular risk in people with HIV, the newest edition of HIV, stigma & discrimination, and the side effects of HIV treatment.

Visit the NAM aidsmap blog.