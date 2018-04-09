A new study finds that players of contact sports have differences in their brain activity when compared with people who play non-contact sports. The authors ask whether micro concussions are to blame.

There has been a significant drive, over recent years, to push the issue of concussion to the front of people’s minds.

It’s now common knowledge that someone who is concussed should not return to the field of play and should take care to rest.

The study that we are discussing today relates to a more common but much less understood phenomenon: subconcussive impacts, which are also known as micro concussions.

The study authors define micro concussions as “impacts to the skull, including those that do not produce acute concussion but nevertheless result in clinical signs and symptoms.”

Across a college football season, a player might pick up well over 1,000 micro concussions. And, as research intensifies, scientists are growing increasingly concerned that they may have a significant cumulative effect.

To date, however, no concrete conclusions have been made about the specific brain regions that are affected by micro concussions. The authors of the new study sum up the confusion.

“Some studies find an effect on cognition, while others find no effect. The subconcussive effect of hits on balance,” they write, “is also inconclusive with some reporting a positive effect and others reporting no effect.”

Others have looked for changes in the anatomy of the brain, with some focusing on differences in white matter and others on gray matter.

The story here is similar. As the study authors explain, “Once again, however, these studies do not yield a clear consensus.”