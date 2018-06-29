Some types of headache are accompanied by nausea, which is the feeling of needing to vomit. Migraines are the most common cause of both a headache and nausea.

Other common causes include:

the flu

a cold

dehydration

pregnancy

food allergies

excessive consumption of caffeine, nicotine, or alcohol

In this article, we explore the common causes of both headaches and nausea, as well as some underlying issues that are less common and more serious. We also discuss treatments and ways to prevent the symptoms.

Causes



A headache accompanied by nausea is a common symptom of a migraine.

Headaches are very common, and most people will experience one from time to time. Nausea sometimes accompanies a headache, and a number of health issues can cause this.

Migraines represent the most common cause of both symptoms. According to a 2015 review, around 1 in 7 people in United States experience migraines every year.

A migraine feels like a moderate or severe headache. The pain is often throbbing and located on one side of the head. During a migraine, a person may also experience:

nausea

vomiting

sensitivity to light or sound

Common causes

Beyond migraines, common causes of both headaches and nausea include:

Another common cause of a headache and nausea is low blood sugar, which can result from:

not eating enough

overuse of diabetes medications

liver or kidney disease

hormonal deficiencies

drinking alcohol in excess

certain medications

Other causes of concurrent headaches and nausea are more severe and may require urgent medical treatment. Understanding the full range of causes is essential, as it can enable a person to seek the right treatment in time.

More serious causes

Headaches and nausea are symptoms of the following severe conditions and injuries:

Why do migraines cause nausea?



Lying in a dark, quiet room can help reduce migraine symptoms.

According to the findings of a 2013 review, over 60 percent of people with migraines also experience nausea and vomiting. However, the medical community is still unsure why migraines can cause nausea.

One explanation is that migraines affect nerve pathways that stimulate the part of the brain that controls vomiting. A 2014 study found that people experiencing migraines with nausea showed activity in the rostral dorsal medullary area of the brain, which likely controls nausea.

Another theory relates to serotonin, a chemical in the brain that affects:

nausea

mood

social behavior

appetite

digestion

memory

sex drive

According to a 2012 review, people with migraines sometimes have reduced serotonin levels, which may also lead to nausea.

Treatment

Treatment for headaches and nausea depends on the cause. If the cause is a migraine, the following may help:

taking pain-relieving medication

lying in a quiet, dark room

laying a warm cloth on the forehead

putting a cold compress on the back of the neck

trying complementary treatments, such as aromatherapy or acupuncture

taking anti-nausea medication

getting fresh air

sticking to bland foods and small portions

When to see a doctor



Anyone who has persistent headaches should see a doctor. Anyone who has persistent headaches should see a doctor.

If a person has a severe, sudden headache and no history of migraines, they should speak with a doctor.

See a doctor right away if a headache and nausea follow a blow to the head.

Also, seek medical attention if headaches grow worse over time or accompany any of the following symptoms:

loss of consciousness

blurred vision

a fever

trouble speaking

feeling dizzy or confused

having a stiff neck

vomiting that occurs sporadically for more than 1 day

not urinating for more than 8 hours

Prevention

It may not always be possible to prevent headaches and nausea. However, the following may help:

stopping smoking

reducing caffeine and alcohol intakes

reducing the effects of stress through mindfulness, meditation, or yoga

drinking plenty of water

avoiding foods that have previously triggered a migraine

eating a healthful, balanced diet

practicing good hygiene to avoid colds, the flu, or the stomach flu

taking plenty of breaks from looking at screens

getting enough exercise

Takeaway

Migraines are the most common cause of headaches that occur with nausea. Dehydration and low blood sugar are also frequently responsible.

Some causes are more serious. Several affect the brain, such as meningitis, brain aneurysms, and tumors. These issues typically feature additional symptoms.

Anyone who is worried or unsure about the cause of their headaches and nausea should speak with a doctor.