People with type 2 diabetes are more exposed to cardiovascular injury and recover with more difficulty from events such as heart attacks. Still, it has so far been unclear why that is, exactly. Two new studies now explain the causes.

Share on Pinterest Researchers investigate why people with type 2 diabetes are more exposed to cardiovascular injury.

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive Kidney Diseases, an estimated 23.1 million people in the United States have type 2 diabetes.

This is a metabolic disease in which the pancreas does not produce enough of the hormone tasked with keeping blood sugar levels in check.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) note that people with type 2 diabetes face twice the risk of heart disease and stroke, compared with those who are free of diabetes. They are also exposed to cardiovascular risks at an earlier age, say the CDC.

However, the reasons why people with diabetes are more exposed to cardiovascular harm have remained largely unclear, which also means that there is currently no specific preventive treatment.

Now, scientists from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden, have conducted a series of studies to further investigate the causes of cardiovascular risk in diabetes.

They have revealed that red blood cells undergo certain changes in the case of people with type 2 diabetes, which means that those individuals are more predisposed to heart problems and less well equipped to recover following a cardiovascular event.

These findings now appear in two related papers: the first one published in The Journal of the American College of Cardiology, and the second one in JACC: Basic to Translational Science.