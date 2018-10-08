An implantable electronic device that can heal injured peripheral nerves by stimulating them with electric pulses before the body biodegrades and absorbs it has shown successful results in preliminary tests.

A study led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO, and Northwestern University in Evanston, IL, reveals that the device — which is no bigger than a quarter — helped rats rapidly regenerate nerves in their legs.

The rats regained the use of their nerves and strength in their muscles in the several days before their bodies completely broke down and absorbed the biodegradable device.

The purpose of the innovation is to speed up recovery in peripheral nerve injury cases that are treated with electrical stimulation during surgery.

“We know,” notes co-senior study author Dr. Wilson Z. Ray, an associate professor of neurological and orthopedic surgery at Washington University, “that electrical stimulation during surgery helps, but once the surgery is over, the window for intervening is closed.”

In a paper on the study, which is to appear in the journal Nature Medicine, he and his colleagues demonstrate how the electronic device extends the intervention window.

“With this device, we’ve shown that electrical stimulation given on a scheduled basis can further enhance nerve recovery,” he adds.