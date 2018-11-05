Is it safe to consume energy drinks in any quantity? From students pulling all-nighters to fitness enthusiasts, many people use these boosters, but a new study suggests that a single energy drink could immediately harm blood vessel function.

According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), energy drinks are among the most commonly used dietary supplements in the United States.

The NCCIH note, specifically, that men “between the ages of 18 and 34 years consume the most energy drinks,” and that “almost one-third of teens between 12 and 17 years drink them regularly.”

Because they contain high levels of caffeine, taurine, and other stimulating substances, the safety of energy drinks has always been the subject of intense debate.

For instance, the authors of one study covered by Medical News Today expressed concerns that energy drinks may act as a gateway for illicit drug use. Other research indicates that having too many energy drinks may cause liver damage.

Mostly, however, researchers have been concerned about the impact of energy drinks on cardiovascular health. Reportedly, having more than two such drinks per day may endanger the heart.

Now, specialists from the McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston are preparing to present evidence that a single energy drink may have serious negative effects on blood vessel function.

Dr. John Higgins and colleagues are due to present their findings next week at the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2018, which will be held in Chicago, IL. During the 3-day summit, specialists will present the latest findings and advances related to cardiovascular health and care.