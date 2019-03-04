A new study that aimed to advance methods of assessing bone health found that data from ultrasound scans were equal to those gathered using X-ray. Share on Pinterest Ultrasound imaging could help boost osteoporosis screening. The way we live shapes our bones. There are a lot of things we can do to help keep our bones healthy. Bone mineral density (BMD) gauges the amount of bone mineral in bone tissue, and doctors use it to determine bone quality. Genetics, nutrition, and lifestyle all contribute to BMD. Following a balanced diet rich in calcium and vitamin D and doing physical activity both contribute to improving bone quality. They also reduce the risk of developing bone diseases. The body establishes peak BMD by the time a person is in their mid- to late 20s, and it decreases naturally as people get older. If bones are not sufficiently strong during adult life, the risk of conditions such as osteoporosis increases.

The global burden of osteoporosis Osteoporosis reduces bone quality; they become more fragile and their fracture risk increases. The most common fractures occur in the hips, spine, and wrist. Vertebral fractures can have serious consequences, including loss of height and intense back pain. Bone loss has a serious impact on a person’s health and quality of life. In some cases, it can lead to long-term disability and death. Also, osteoporosis represents a socioeconomic burden, resulting in high medical costs and loss of work days. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), the condition causes almost 9 million fractures annually, worldwide. Osteoporosis affects about 200 million women. Women tend to have thinner bones than men, and chances of developing the condition increase during menopause, when the hormone estrogen decreases. Despite its global impact, this condition remains underdiagnosed and undertreated. The IOF claim that doctors neither identify nor treat about 80 percent of people who are at high risk and have already had one fracture.