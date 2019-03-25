A combination of powerful tools has helped scientists identify two new genes that could contribute to osteoporosis through their effect on bone density. The finding could lead to better treatments for the bone-weakening disease. Share on Pinterest It may soon be possible to predict osteoporosis before it develops. The study, by researchers at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) in Pennsylvania, highlights the importance of understanding the 3D geography of the genome in locating genes that cause disease. The team points out that identifying DNA variants, or differences, behind diseases, is not necessarily enough to locate the genes that cause the disease. The variants, for example, could be triggers of genes in other parts of the genome. In a paper that now features in the journal Nature Communications, the researchers describe how they probed the 3D geography of DNA in bone-forming cells to locate genes that might influence bone mineral density. They suggest that their methods could also help to study other genetic conditions, including pediatric diseases. “The geography of the genome is not linear,” says co-senior study author Struan F. A. Grant Ph.D., who is a director of the Center for Spatial and Functional Genomics at CHOP. “Because DNA is folded into chromosomes,” he explains, “parts of the genome may come into physical contact, enabling key biological interactions that affect how a gene is expressed. That’s why we study the three-dimensional structure of the genome.”

Osteoporosis and the genome Osteoporosis is a disease that progressively weakens the bones and increases the risk of fracture, especially in the wrist, spine, and hip. Bone tissue is alive and perpetually adds new bone and removes old bone. In childhood, the process favors the formation of new tissue, allowing bones to grow and get stronger. However, as people age, bone formation peaks and then lags further and further behind bone removal, with the result that bones get progressively less dense and weaker. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) estimate that there are more than 53 million people in the United States who already have osteoporosis or are at high risk of developing it because of low bone mineral density. Scientists unraveled the human genome more than 10 years ago. Since then, many genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have identified variants, or building block sequences in DNA, that are more common in people with particular diseases. In their study paper, Dr. Grant and his colleagues state that osteoporosis has “an essential genetic component.” However, they go on to explain that while GWAS have uncovered DNA variants that are “robustly associated with bone mineral density,” this is not the same as finding the genes that actually control the bone-forming process.