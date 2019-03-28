Rectal pressure: Causes and when to see a doctor

Last reviewed Last reviewed Thu 28 Mar 2019
By Rachel Nall, MSN, CRNA
Reviewed by
Rectal pressure can make a person feel like they constantly have to use the toilet. Pressure in the rectum can be uncomfortable or even painful.

The rectum is the final portion of the large intestine. Stool travels through it before exiting the anus. The rectum is close to many other pelvic organs and typically sits next to the lower backbone or sacrum.

If a person experiences rectal pressure, they should talk to their doctor about potential causes and treatment options. A person should not feel embarrassed to talk about it with their doctor, as it is a common symptom of many treatable problems.

Causes

The possible causes of rectal pressure include:

Constipation

Toilet roll in foreground with toilet in background for rectal pressure
A person with rectal pressure may frequently feel the urge to use the toilet.

Constipation is when stool becomes difficult to pass or when a person passes stool less frequently than usual.

When a person is constipated, their stool may become hard and dry, which can increase feelings of pressure in the rectum.

Common symptoms of constipation include:

  • feeling as if the bowels are not emptied, even after a bowel movement
  • having three bowel movements or less a week
  • having stool that is lumpy, dry, or hard
  • straining when going to the bathroom

While everyone experiences occasional bouts of constipation, chronic constipation can be uncomfortable and may be due to another gastrointestinal condition.

Hemorrhoids

Hemorrhoids are swollen veins that can occur in the rectum itself or around the anal opening.

While external hemorrhoids around the anal opening are usually visible or a person can feel them, they cannot usually tell when they have internal hemorrhoids in the rectum.

In addition to rectal pressure, hemorrhoid symptoms include:

  • burning when having a bowel movement
  • itching around the rectal area
  • small amounts of blood on toilet paper after passing stool

According to the American College of Gastroenterology, an estimated 50 percent of people in the United States will have experienced hemorrhoids by the time they are 50 years old.

A person is at greater risk for hemorrhoids when pregnant if they have a history of constipation, and as they age.

How long do hemorrhoids last? What to know
How long do hemorrhoids last? What to know
Hemorrhoids are a common cause of rectal pressure. Learn about which symptoms to expect and how long they last here.
Read now

Anal abscess or fistula

An anal abscess is a pus-filled area around the anus. An abscess can occur when something blocks an anal gland and bacteria multiply.

If a person does not receive treatment for the anal abscess, it can develop into a fistula. The fistula creates a tunneled area between the abscess and the buttocks.

Symptoms of an anal abscess or fistula include:

  • drainage from the anal canal that may be foul-smelling
  • fever
  • pain
  • swelling of the anal opening

People with Crohn's disease are at greater risk of experiencing an anal abscess or fistula. Sometimes, a fistula may require surgical treatment.

Anal fissure

An anal fissure occurs when a portion of the lining in the rectum or anus tears.

Passing a large bowel movement or passing stool forcefully can cause this tear to occur.

In addition to rectal pressure, a person may also experience rectal bleeding and pain, particularly when having another bowel movement.

Fecal incontinence

Fecal incontinence occurs when a person cannot control when they have a bowel movement. They may accidentally pass stool before they reach a toilet.

In addition to rectal pressure, a person may pass mucus. The stool is often loose and diarrhea-like.

Conditions such as chronic constipation, nerve damage, or muscle injury can lead to incontinence.

This condition can greatly affect a person's quality of life, but many treatments are available to reduce or stop symptoms.

Prostatitis

Man with nausea feeling sick holding hand over mouth
Nausea and vomiting are potential symptoms of prostatitis.

Prostatitis is a condition that occurs when the prostate, which is a small gland in males that helps produce semen, becomes inflamed. Prostatitis is usually due to a bacterial infection, but it can occur without a known cause.

As well as rectal pressure, prostatitis can cause symptoms, including:

  • blood in the urine
  • difficulty urinating
  • a constant urge to urinate
  • nausea
  • pain between the scrotum and anus
  • pain in the penis
  • painful ejaculation
  • vomiting

Treatments for prostatitis depend upon the underlying cause.

Rectal prolapse

Rectal prolapse is when the rectum slides out of the anus, turning inside out due to a loss of the connections that usually keep it in place.

A person with rectal prolapse may have a sensation that something is falling out of their rectum as they have a bowel movement. Sometimes, a person may mistake rectal prolapse for hemorrhoids.

Additional symptoms associated with rectal prolapse include:

  • difficulty feeling when they need to pass stool
  • incontinence, or passing stool accidentally
  • mucus coming from the rectum
  • painful bowel movements

Without treatment, rectal prolapse can worsen over time.

Ulcerative colitis

Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a form of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes inflammation and ulcers in the large intestine, including the rectum.

The condition is chronic, so a person with UC will learn to manage flare-ups but will also experience periods without symptoms when it is in remission.

Signs that a person may have UC include:

  • abdominal cramping
  • anemia
  • appetite loss
  • blood or pus in the stool
  • fatigue
  • fever
  • nausea

While doctors do not know what causes UC, they do know people with a family history of IBD are more likely to develop it.

Diagnosis

Proctologist holding an anoscope
A doctor may use an anoscope to diagnose the cause of rectal pressure.

To diagnose the cause of rectal pressure, a doctor will take a person's health history and ask about their symptoms. They may ask when a person first noticed the pressure and if anything makes the pressure worse or better.

A doctor will usually perform a physical examination of the rectum. They may insert a gloved finger to see if they can feel any abnormalities, such as hemorrhoids.

A doctor may also recommend further studies to examine the rectum. This includes the insertion of an instrument called an anoscope or a sigmoidoscope. These are thin pieces of equipment with a camera and light on the end that allow a doctor to see the inside of the intestine to view any problems.

A doctor may also use imaging studies, such as X-rays, CT scans, or MRI scans to identify abnormalities, for example, tumors, abscesses, or fistulas.

Other diagnostic tests include anorectal manometry, which is when a doctor measures the average pressure in a person's rectum.

Treatment

The treatment for rectal pressure will depend on the underlying cause.

People can treat occasional constipation at home with over-the-counter laxatives and by eating more fiber and drinking plenty of water.

A doctor may also prescribe medications to treat chronic constipation.

If a person has prostatitis, a doctor will usually prescribe antibiotics to treat the underlying infection.

If a person has a chronic condition, such as UC, Crohn's disease, or chronic prostatitis, a doctor can prescribe medications to help manage their symptoms.

Sometimes, a doctor may recommend surgery to correct issues such as rectal prolapse or anal fistulas.

When to see a doctor

A person should see a doctor if rectal pressure becomes a regular occurrence.

If they experience signs of acute infection or bleeding, they should seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Summary

Rectal pressure is a common symptom of many different conditions. Unless rectal pressure is due to occasional constipation, people should see a doctor for a diagnosis.

A doctor can recommend effective treatments for rectal pressure and provide advice and medications to prevent it from happening in the future.

Related coverage

Causes and treatment of chronic prostatitis Prostatitis is an inflammation of the prostate that can cause pain, sexual dysfunction, and urination issues. Chronic prostatitis might last for more than 3 months. Possible causes include bacterial infections and damage to the nerves or muscles in the pelvic area. Treatment often involves antibiotics. Learn more here. Read now
Hemorrhoids: Causes, treatments, and prevention Hemorrhoids or piles are common irritations around the rectum and can be extremely painful. They are internal or external and can get bigger if not treated correctly and promptly. Find out here what causes hemorrhoids and what to do to avoid them. Also, read about how to treat them at home and when to see a doctor. Read now
Natural remedies for constipation We look at some possible natural alternatives to laxatives for people looking to have a bowel movement. We also look at when to see a doctor. Read now
Ulcerative colitis stool: A visual guide Ulcerative colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease that can cause a variety of stool changes. Learn about the symptoms and possible treatment options in this article. Read now
What is anal fissure and what causes it? An anal fissure is a tear or cut that extends into the anal canal. While many fissures measure less than 1 centimeter, the area is sensitive, and any tear can be painful. About 10 percent of people are affected, often without knowing the cause. Learn more about anal fissures, including prevention and treatment, here. Read now
GastroIntestinal / Gastroenterology
Constipation Prostate / Prostate Cancer Ulcerative Colitis

Additional information

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Nall, Rachel. "Rectal pressure: Causes and when to see a doctor." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 28 Mar. 2019. Web.
    28 Mar. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/324822.php>

    APA
    Nall, R. (2019, March 28). "Rectal pressure: Causes and when to see a doctor." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: GastroIntestinal / Gastroenterology

Scroll to top